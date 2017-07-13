LIVE: Polar blast rolls on with more wild winter weather set to impact the country

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the polar blast bringing snow, rain and gales to much of the country.

Send your weather videos and pictures to news@tvnz.co.nz

6:45am More road closures and a warning coming in from NZTA, this time from the North Island's Central Plateau:

SH47, SH4 & SH49 has now closed this morning. SH1 is now closed from Taihape. Please take extra care on the roads.

6:40am Wellington Electricity has an outage affecting about 200 customers in Paekakariki Hill, Judgeford and Pauatahanui in Porirua north of the city, with a further 380 properties without power in Newlands Johnsonville and Paparangi.

6:35am Here is a list of road closures so far this morning:

State Highway 73 from Springfield through Arthur's Pass to Otira

State Highway 70 between Peketa and Waiau

Seven from Springs Junction to the Hanmer Springs turnoff

State Highway 87 from Middlemarch to Outram

State Highway 85 from Becks to Kyeburn and onto Palmerston

State Highway 93 from Mataura to Clinton

After freezing temperatures and snow caused travel chaos yesterday, the polar blast is far from over, with more rain gales and snow on the way.

Central New Zealand will see the worst of the weather today, with heavy downpours forecast and winds likely to reach 140km/h especially in Wellington.

The heaviest snow will be in North Canterbury, Kaikoura and the central North Island high country, snow is likely to build up to 20cm in the worst affected areas.

Travel will once again be impacted with road closures still in place in the South Island and Interisland ferries cancelled until Friday.