LIVE: Polar blast rolls on with more wild winter weather set to impact the country

the story so far

  • The polar blast which caused travel chaos across the country yesterday is set to continue today.
  • Central New Zealand is expected to be hit worst with heavy downpours and winds up to 140km/h.
  • Travel will be impacted with road closures in the South Island and Interisland ferries cancelled until Friday.

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the polar blast bringing snow, rain and gales to much of the country. 

Central New Zealand is expected to cop the worst off the heavy downpours forecast.
Source: Breakfast

Send your weather videos and pictures to news@tvnz.co.nz

6:45am More road closures and a warning coming in from NZTA, this time from the North Island's Central Plateau:

SH47, SH4 & SH49 has now closed this morning. SH1 is now closed from Taihape. Please take extra care on the roads.

6:40am Wellington Electricity has an outage affecting about 200 customers in Paekakariki Hill, Judgeford and Pauatahanui in Porirua north of the city, with a further 380 properties without power in Newlands Johnsonville and Paparangi.

6:35am Here is a list of road closures so far this morning:

State Highway 73 from Springfield through Arthur's Pass to Otira

State Highway 70 between Peketa and Waiau

Seven from Springs Junction to the Hanmer Springs turnoff

State Highway 87 from Middlemarch to Outram

State Highway 85 from Becks to Kyeburn and onto Palmerston

State Highway 93 from Mataura to Clinton

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather forecast.
Source: Breakfast

After freezing temperatures and snow caused travel chaos yesterday, the polar blast is far from over, with more rain gales and snow on the way.

Central New Zealand will see the worst of the weather today, with heavy downpours forecast and winds likely to reach 140km/h especially in Wellington.

The heaviest snow will be in North Canterbury, Kaikoura and the central North Island high country, snow is likely to build up to 20cm in the worst affected areas.

Travel will once again be impacted with road closures still in place in the South Island and Interisland ferries cancelled until Friday.

Domestic flights from all major airports are also likely to be impacted, with travellers urged to check the status of their flights before leaving home.

news

00:36
1
Matthew French saw several cars which had obviously had trouble navigated the treacherous streets.

Winter storm: Cold front leads to flight cancellations and Desert Road closure with more snow forecast

00:35
2
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

00:30
3
The Queensland captain made sure the Maroons' great had one last special Origin moment.

Emotional Cameron Smith calls up injured Maroons legend Johnathan Thurston to help him hoist Origin Shield after series win

00:23
4
The Maroons hero became just the fifth Queenslander to score three tries in a single Origin game - but he really did earn it.

As it happened: Holmes snags hat-trick, Maroons dominate Blues to win State of Origin for another year

5

Live stream: Breakfast

00:33
LIVE: Polar blast rolls on with more wild winter weather set to impact the country

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.


 
