LIVE: Polar blast leaves thousands without power in North Island, traps hundreds in Ruapehu region

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the polar blast storm which continues to cause havoc around the country.

Send your weather videos and pictures to news@tvnz.co.nz.

12:24pm A heavy snow warning is in affect for the Hawke's Bay ranges with MetService saying:

In the 4 hours from midday to 4pm Friday, expect a further 5 to 10cm of snow above 800 metres, mainly in the north.

Heavy rain and southerly gales are also expected about Hawkes Bay north of Napier, Gisborne and the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and Taupo today.

12:12pm Wellington City Council says it may take up to two days to clear a number of slips that have occurred around the region.

One of the biggest slips is blocking Chartwell Drive in Crofton Downs.

Commuters are also being advised to take care on Lyall Bay Parade where a large amount of sand has blown onto the road.



12:08pm Food trucks have battled through the snow to deliver supplies to those affected by the storm at the Chateau in the Ruapehu area.

This will come as welcome relief to the many people stranded there, especially after water supplies had been running low earlier today.

12:00pm Four families and a group of experienced trampers have been separately cut off by the lower North Island's wild weather overnight. Follow the link for the full story: Fears over trampers in Tararua Ranges.

Earlier:

The polar blast which wreaked havoc around the country yesterday is still lingering, with rain and snow hitting the central North Island today, cutting power to thousands and leaving many stranded.

Over 10,000 homes are currently without power in the central North Island, with the worst affected places being Waiouru, Ohakune and Taihape where around 4000 homes are without electricity.

The Central Plateau is still cut off to traffic with roads around Tongariro National Park and beyond remaining closed this morning.

MetService has issued a severe weather watch for heavy rain and southerly gales in Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and Taupo until this evening, when the rain and winds should ease.