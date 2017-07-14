LIVE: Polar blast leaves thousands without power in North Island, key highways slowly beginning to re-open

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the polar blast storm which continues to cause havoc around the country.

2:10pm Ruapehu District Council Emergency Management Centre (EOC) Controller Clive Manley said conditions have improved significantly in the area and they can see the "light at the end of the tunnel".

"Road crews are continuing to focus their efforts on the State Highways and at this stage we are expecting the road between Taumarunui to Waiouru (SH4 and SH49) will be open this afternoon - When the roads do reopen there will still be very difficult driving conditions."

Mr Manley asked that people in the region still conserve water, especially in Ohakune and Whakapapa Village.

1:56pm Some Taihape locals are making the most of some improvised slopes with State Highway 1 closed!

1:48pm The NZ Transport Agency says a small number of central North Island roads are beginning to open this afternoon but extra care is needed while there is still ice and snow on the road. As reported earlier, State Highway 47 has reopened but NZ Transport has also advised SH46 is open too. State Highway 2 between Opotiki and Gisborne is expected to open to one lane at 2pm this afternoon.

1:32pm State Highway 38's closure has been extended from Aniwaniwa to Frasertown due to flooding and slips with road conditions now too dangerous for crews to be working.

1:22pm The Department of Conservation has issued warnings to hikers and climbers thinking of trekking Tongariro, Taranaki, Arthur's Pass, Craigieburn Range and other areas. "Recent snowfalls are very welcome but will have covered up some crevasses and other holes," advises DOC Technical Advisor Dr Harry Keys. DOC advises many area's are simply 'Don't Go' areas.

1:05pm State Highway 47 has now opened meaning those stranded on Mt Ruapehu are finally free to leave.

12:47pm The New Zealand Defence Force has been lending a hand during the rough weather, housing and feeding 60 stranded motorists at Waiouru Military Camp on Thursday night.



Today the Army provided Ruapehu District Council with trucks to take three generators from Whanganui over State Highway 4 to power wastewater pumping stations in Ohakune and Whakapapa Village.



Military Police have been assisting police to conduct sweeps of Waiouru township, to ensure people have the essentials and no one is at risk.



12:35pm The four trampers reported as overdue in the Tararuas have successfully made their own way out and made contact with Police shortly before midday.

They had been held up by the weather conditions in the area and are all safe and well.

Police have also been advised that the people stuck due to a swollen river in the Rimutaka Forest Park have this morning walked out of the park via the Ngataonga Track.

They are also all safe and well.

12:24pm A heavy snow warning is in affect for the Hawke's Bay ranges with MetService saying:

In the 4 hours from midday to 4pm Friday, expect a further 5 to 10cm of snow above 800 metres, mainly in the north.

Heavy rain and southerly gales are also expected about Hawkes Bay north of Napier, Gisborne and the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and Taupo today.

12:12pm Wellington City Council says it may take up to two days to clear a number of slips that have occurred around the region.

One of the biggest slips is blocking Chartwell Drive in Crofton Downs.

Commuters are also being advised to take care on Lyall Bay Parade where a large amount of sand has blown onto the road.



12:08pm Food trucks have battled through the snow to deliver supplies to those affected by the storm at the Chateau in the Ruapehu area.

This will come as welcome relief to the many people stranded there, especially after water supplies had been running low earlier today.

12:00pm Four families and a group of experienced trampers have been separately cut off by the lower North Island's wild weather overnight. Follow the link for the full story: Fears over trampers in Tararua Ranges.

The polar blast which wreaked havoc around the country yesterday is still lingering, with rain and snow hitting the central North Island today, cutting power to thousands and leaving many stranded.

Over 10,000 homes are currently without power in the central North Island, with the worst affected places being Waiouru, Ohakune and Taihape where around 4000 homes are without electricity.

The Central Plateau is still cut off to traffic with roads around Tongariro National Park and beyond remaining closed this morning.

MetService has issued a severe weather watch for heavy rain and southerly gales in Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and Taupo until this evening, when the rain and winds should ease.