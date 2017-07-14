 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


LIVE: Polar blast leaves thousands without power in North Island, key highways slowly beginning to re-open

share

Source:

1 NEWS

the story so far

  • Over 7,000 homes are currently without power in the central North Island.
  • State Highway 47 is now open meaning hundreds of people left stranded in the Ruapehu region can finally leave.
  • Trampers who were feared missing in the Tararua Ranges have now made their way out safely.
  • Weather watches for more heavy rain in the Hawke's Bay and Gisborne region.

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the polar blast storm which continues to cause havoc around the country.

Send your weather videos and pictures to news@tvnz.co.nz.

2:10pm Ruapehu District Council Emergency Management Centre (EOC) Controller Clive Manley said conditions have improved significantly in the area and they can see the "light at the end of the tunnel".

"Road crews are continuing to focus their efforts on the State Highways and at this stage we are expecting the road between Taumarunui to Waiouru (SH4 and SH49) will be open this afternoon - When the roads do reopen there will still be very difficult driving conditions."

Mr Manley asked that people in the region still conserve water, especially in Ohakune and Whakapapa Village.

1:56pm Some Taihape locals are making the most of some improvised slopes with State Highway 1 closed!

As extreme winter weather hits the North Island snowboarders in Taihape were able to take their boards onto an empty State Highway 1.
Source: Dan Milner

1:48pm The NZ Transport Agency says a small number of central North Island roads are beginning to open this afternoon but extra care is needed while there is still ice and snow on the road. As reported earlier, State Highway 47 has reopened but NZ Transport has also advised SH46 is open too. State Highway 2 between Opotiki and Gisborne is expected to open to one lane at 2pm this afternoon.

1:45pm Probably not the best conditions for a carrot!

The central North Island town has been hit by heavy snow.
Source: 1 NEWS
Winter is certainly making its presence felt in the central North Island town.
Source: 1 NEWS

1:32pm State Highway 38's closure has been extended from Aniwaniwa to Frasertown due to flooding and slips with road conditions now too dangerous for crews to be working.

1:22pm The Department of Conservation has issued warnings to hikers and climbers thinking of trekking Tongariro, Taranaki, Arthur's Pass, Craigieburn Range and other areas. "Recent snowfalls are very welcome but will have covered up some crevasses and other holes," advises DOC Technical Advisor Dr Harry Keys. DOC advises many area's are simply 'Don't Go' areas.

1:05pm State Highway 47 has now opened meaning those stranded on Mt Ruapehu are finally free to leave.

12:47pm The New Zealand Defence Force has been lending a hand during the rough weather, housing and feeding 60 stranded motorists at Waiouru Military Camp on Thursday night.

Today the Army provided Ruapehu District Council with trucks to take three generators from Whanganui over State Highway 4 to power wastewater pumping stations in Ohakune and Whakapapa Village.

Military Police have been assisting police to conduct sweeps of Waiouru township, to ensure people have the essentials and no one is at risk.

12:43pm

12:35pm The four trampers reported as overdue in the Tararuas have successfully made their own way out and made contact with Police shortly before midday.

They had been held up by the weather conditions in the area and are all safe and well.

Police have also been advised that the people stuck due to a swollen river in the Rimutaka Forest Park have this morning walked out of the park via the Ngataonga Track.

They are also all safe and well.

12:30pm 

12:24pm A heavy snow warning is in affect for the Hawke's Bay ranges with MetService saying:

In the 4 hours from midday to 4pm Friday, expect a further 5 to 10cm of snow above 800 metres, mainly in the north.

Heavy rain and southerly gales are also expected about Hawkes Bay north of Napier, Gisborne and the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and Taupo today.

12:12pm Wellington City Council says it may take up to two days to clear a number of slips that have occurred around the region.

One of the biggest slips is blocking Chartwell Drive in Crofton Downs.

Commuters are also being advised to take care on Lyall Bay Parade where a large amount of sand has blown onto the road.
 

12:08pm Food trucks have battled through the snow to deliver supplies to those affected by the storm at the Chateau in the Ruapehu area.

This will come as welcome relief to the many people stranded there, especially after water supplies had been running low earlier today.

12:00pm Four families and a group of experienced trampers have been separately cut off by the lower North Island's wild weather overnight. Follow the link for the full story: Fears over trampers in Tararua Ranges.

The group were due to return from a six day tramp yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.
Source: Breakfast

Earlier:

The polar blast which wreaked havoc around the country yesterday is still lingering, with rain and snow hitting the central North Island today, cutting power to thousands and leaving many stranded.

Over 10,000 homes are currently without power in the central North Island, with the worst affected places being Waiouru, Ohakune and Taihape where around 4000 homes are without electricity.

The Central Plateau is still cut off to traffic with roads around Tongariro National Park and beyond remaining closed this morning.

MetService has issued a severe weather watch for heavy rain and southerly gales in Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and Taupo until this evening, when the rain and winds should ease.

Heavy snow is expected above 600 metres in Hawke's Bay and a warning is in force there. Heavy snow is also possible above 800 metres in Gisborne and the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty, but especially above 1000 metres.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Significant diversions are in place after the incident in Mount Eden.

One-year-old boy's life support turned off after tragic Auckland bus crash that claimed the life of his father

00:20
2
The central North Island town has been hit by heavy snow.

LIVE: Polar blast leaves thousands without power in North Island, key highways slowly beginning to re-open

00:23
3
The 57-year-old tourist was allegedly standing near a fence next to the airport on St Maarten Island in the Caribbean.

Death of NZ woman thrown by jet's blast on Caribbean island 'first' of its kind

02:35
4
Ivan Cleary, Simon Mannering, Ben Matulino and other teammates sent a special farewell video message for the departing Warrior.

Watch: Warriors' Manu Vatuvei touched by farewell video from friends and players: 'I don't like saying goodbyes'

00:15
5
Donald Trump appraised the French President’s wife’s appearance when they met in Paris.

Watch: The moment Donald Trump tells French President his wife is in 'such good physical shape'

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 