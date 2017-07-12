LIVE: Polar blast causes heavy snow dump, transport havoc in the South Island and it's heading north

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hitting New Zealand today, sweeping up the country from the south.

10.01am There is a Strong Wind Warning for Taranaki, Kapiti, Wellington and Marlborough, a heavy Snow Warning for areas of Canterbury and Kaikoura, Central North Island High Country including the ranges of Hawke's Bay and Manawatu - Metservice.

9.58am Traffic is free flowing down the SH1 Ngauranga Gorge after a slip yesterday disrupted traffic.

9.39am Snow has fallen on the Rimutaka Pass in the last half hour, according to NZTA Wellington.

9.33am SH1 north of Dunedin from Waitati to Pine Hill has been closed until further notice, AirNZ flights in and out of Dunedin Airport up until 12.40pm have been delayed or cancelled.

9.27am NZTA are advising all South Island travellers to check for area warnings and highway closures before leaving this morning.

Lee Wright, Transport Agency Journey Manager said "In many places snow is lying on top of ice making driving extremely dangerous".

8.57am Police are warning motorists in Dunedin to drive with caution, with the hill suburbs particularly affected. A minor number of crashes were caused this morning due to the weather.

8.55am Metservice are predicting snow could fall to ask low as 400-500 metres in the lower and central North Island.

8.47am Bluebridge Ferry has cancelled their crossings later this afternoon, with their last service at 2pm today. It is then cancelled until Friday morning.

8.40am Keep up to date with road closures here.

8.32am Air New Zealand said the weather conditions would likely cause disruptions across the country.

Ice, snow and thunderstorms predicted in Queenstown, Christchurch and Invercargill, potential early thunderstorms in Auckland, morning fog possible in Rotorua and Hamilton and strong winds in Wellington.

8.21am Some flights have been cancelled from flying in or out Queenstown Airport. For more information click here.

8.16am Metservice are reporting there is snow down to sea-level in Dunedin, and is predicting heavy rain and possible thunderstorms in Auckland.

7.50am Metservice officials say the snow is now falling a lot lower than expected.

SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn has been closed due to snow and ice.

7.46am At this stage the Amercia's Cup parade in Christchurch is still going ahead. It would have be a 'weather emergency' for the parade to change.

7.44am Fire emergency and police have attended only a few minor weather-related incidents overnight, less than expected. Police say their main duty overnight was helping set up road closures until traffic management were able to fully takeover.

7.38am With seven-metre waves forecast for Cook Strait, Interislander ferries have suspended bookings until Monday, July 17, next week. Read more here.

Twenty-five centimetres of snow has fallen on Coronet Peak and the Remarkables.

7.33am Metservice are reporting gusts up to 100km/h in Wellington, with rain sweeping up the North Island.

7.25am There are a number of road closures in the south Island including SH73 Springfield to Arthur's Pass, SH7 from the Hamner turnoff to Springs Junction, SH1 Waitati to Pine Hill, SH85 Becks to Wedderburn, SH8 Omarama to Tarras and, SH6 to Hawea, SH93 Mataura to Clinton and Dyers Pass Rd from Sign of the Takahe to Governors Bay Rd.

Earlier

A polar blast is bringing snow and strong winds to the South Island, and the bad weather is heading north.

More snow is forecast to fall over much of the South Island throughout the day, down to 400 metres in the central and lower parts of the North Island.

Metservice issued a warning for snowfall on the North Island's Desert Road from 6am this morning to 6pm tonight, with another period of significant snow fall possible tomorrow.

Heavy rain and gale force winds are expected to batter parts of the upper South Island and Wellington.

A spokesperson from Interislander Ferry said all sailings will be cancelled from this evening to Friday morning.

It has suspended bookings from Wednesday through until Monday.