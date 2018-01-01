Live: PM Jacinda Ardern back at the helm as she holds first post-Cabinet meeting after maternity leave

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returns to her Parliamentary duties after taking time off to spend with her new baby Neve.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returns to her Parliamentary duties after taking time off to spend with her new baby Neve.
Many New Zealanders are not critical of the US President's erratic tweeting, says US Ambassador Scott Brown, and instead, more Kiwis tell him they are fond of Donald Trump.
On TVNZ1's Q+A last night, Mr Brown was questioned by host Corin Dann about Mr Trump's "out there" tweeting behaviour.
"Do you find yourself going round the country having to defend Donald Trump?" Mr Dann asked.
"One night, he might be having a crack at the Iranian president. The next day, he's calling for the end to a special investigation against him... Even Winston Peters himself said he couldn't be sure that Donald Trump was making the tweets and didn't want his officials monitoring the Twitter feed."
"Are are you having to find that New Zealanders are criticising you about it?"
But it turns out the New Zealand public are warmer towards the US President, or at least they are when speaking to the US Ambassador.
"First of all, we love it," Mr Brown said.
He said he had an "informal poll" of the reaction of New Zealanders to Mr Trump. About 35 to 40 per cent generally were of the sentiment of 'I love your guy, shh, don't say anything', Mr Brown said.
"Then the other maybe 25 per cent, they say, 'I love what he's doing. I just don’t like how he's doing it'."
"And then the other group say, 'Hey, I hate you; I hate him'."
Mr Brown said he tells those people to forget about the tweets and the personality and to look at the progress Mr Trump had with North Korea.
Mr Dann said it would be difficult for migrants and minorities to forget about some of the tweets.
"Certainly there are ethnic groups in America who feel they are under siege from the Trump administration. They can't forget about the tweets," Mr Dann said.
A jogger and a man who went to her aid were attacked by a herd of cows in a South Auckland park last night, leaving the man in hospital with leg injuries and the woman jogger with bruises.
Aimee Wedgwood has told the NZ Herald she was running on a track in Totara Park, Manukau, and noticed the cows were acting strangely in an ungated paddock that allowed cyclists and runners through via a cattle stop.
"They were following me with their eyes. I was actually on my third loop of the park, I'd passed them two times before," she said.
She said as she backed off she may have startled the cows.
The cows encircled her and she held them off briefly with some "wild karate" but two of them charged at her and rammed her over.
A man came went to her aid with a stick to fend off the cows but he was knocked to the ground and trampled by four cows.
Witness Mike Small told the Herald the man saved the woman before the cows turned on him.
The man had skin ripped off his hamstring and shin, Mr Small said.
The man is reported to be in a stable condition in Middlemore Hospital, while Ms Wedgwod said she's grateful to have escaped with a few bruises.
The land is owned by the council and leased by a council-controlled organisation and agency for urban regeneration.
Manurewa Local Board chairwoman Andrea Dalton said the board had already been discussing fencing off all of the tracks from livestock to stop cows trampling and destroying them and, "future plans will focus on that".