LIVE: Photos show bridge hammered by logs and debris as Gisborne region hit by torrential rain and flooding

A subtropical low pressure system is impacting many parts of the North Island, with heavy rain overnight due to continue today along with strong winds in some areas.

1 NEWS will provide live updates and information as it comes to hand.

LIVE UPDATES:

9.51am: NIWA forecasting shows the South Island is also in for heavy rain over the next 48 hours - especially in the ranges above Kaikoura.

9.44am: Napier Port has closed its container terminal because of high winds and the risk that containers could fall from tall stacks.

9.14am: Gisborne district Council says the Wiggin Bridge on Tauwhareparae Road has been hit again, after being flooded last week. They have released images showing the extent of the damage, and say contractors are doing their best to clean up damage there and around the region.

The Wiggin Bridge on Tauwhareparae Road. Source: Gisborne District Council

8.44am: More strong winds are expected this morning and afternoon in many parts, and MetService advises people to tie do objects that may become airborne, such as trampolines.

8.25am: Delays are being experienced on the Wairarapa line in Wellington after a tree fell onto the tracks earlier. Updates are available here.

8.15am: Police are warning motorists that a number of slips have taken place on State Highway 5 and State Highway 2 - the Napier-Taupō and Napier-Wairoa roads. They are down to one lane in some spots, and police ask motorists to "exercise caution if travelling on these roads and be prepared to take things slowly".

8.12am: Eastland Network reports a total of 1572 properties are without power due to the weather on the east coast and Hawke's Bay.

8.10am: MetService says the gale-force southeasterly winds in the Bay of Plenty will likely change direction to gale-force northeasterly about midday, and this could cause additional damage to trees. Winds are likely to ease this evening.

8.07am: Air New Zealand has warned travellers that there will likely be delays on many parts of the network today.

8.01am: MetService says there are some very strong winds offshore in the Bay of Plenty at the moment, with satellite imagery also showing significant rain.

7.56am: A section of State Highway 2, near Te Karaka, is closed as the the Waipaoa River reaches unsafe levels. The Hikuwai River, that runs through Tolaga Bay and out to sea, has also reached alert levels. Gisborne Council gauges shpow the river is at 11m - just 1m below where it peaked last week.

Flooding in Gisborne. Source: 1 NEWS

Flooding at a property near gisborne this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

7.51am: Gisborne District Council civil defence and emergency manager Louise Bennett said Te Karaka residents still had power supplies and were in phone contact. A house on Waimata Valley Road, in Gisborne, has been flooded.

7.46am: Gisborne's wastewater network flooded last night prompting the opening of the emergency sewer valves to prevent sewage from overflowing back into homes and onto roads.

POWER OUTAGES:

In Hawke's Bay, power is being reconnected to some of the 900 properties cut off overnight as strong winds hit the area.

More than 700 were cut off in and around Rotorua. In Tauranga, where there were also strong winds overnight, more than 400 properties were affected by outages.

Powerco said about 600 properties in New Plymouth had electricity cut overnight.

In the Gisborne region, 29 Tolaga Bay properties were without power, and further north in Te Araroa 128 properties had power cut last night after a trampoline blew into the lines.

MetService has said southeast winds might approach severe gales at times in exposed areas through until 11am.

The forecaster has issued heavy rain warnings for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty including Rotorua and the Kaimai Range, Hawke's Bay, the Tararua Range and the Kaikōura Ranges.

Damaging wind gusts are likely in Bay of Plenty including Rotorua, as well as Taupo and Taihape, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatu and Kapiti-Horowhenua.