LIVE: Paula Bennett and Kelvin Davis to kick off Question Time, as National demands to know impact of looming nurses' strikes

Watch Parliament TV's live viewing of Question Time. 

National wants information about the cancellation of some elective surgery, if nurses walk off the job.
Source: 1 NEWS

Questions to Ministers - June 28 - Parliament.nz

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister for Crown/Māori Relations: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?

2. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Associate Minister of Finance: Has he received any advice about the exact nature of iwi ownership in each Lot of the Te Arai property development land as described in the exemption in the Overseas Investment Amendment Bill reported back from the select committee; if so, what was that advice?

3. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Social Development: What will be the impact of the Government’s Families Package?

4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he still hold the view that recent falls in business confidence surveys reflect “an issue around perception”?

5. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Health: Has he read all correspondence and briefings provided to him relating to the Counties Manukau District Health Board?

6. GARETH HUGHES to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: What steps will he take to promote sustainable urban design and energy-efficient buildings within the Unitec KiwiBuild redevelopment?

7. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: From what date will DHBs be cancelling elective surgeries in anticipation of the nurses’ strikes, and what specialist surgeries will be cancelled first?

8. JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What proportion of electricity generation was non-renewable in the March 2018 quarter?

9. JO LUXTON to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What additional support will be available to new families from 1 July?

10. Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister of Corrections: Does he stand by all his statements, actions, and policies regarding his corrections portfolio?

11. RINO TIRIKATENE to the Associate Minister for Social Development: Will the changes made by the Families Package from 1 July help Māori; if so, how?

12. MELISSA LEE to the Associate Minister of State Services (Open Government): Has she provided any guidance to State agencies and Government bodies about best practice to achieve open and transparent Government?

Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Four older friends among those killed in tragic Taranaki crash which claimed seven lives

The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

Police reporting this morning that the 8-year-old girl involved in the crash died in hospital.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby

Body of teenage girl found stuffed inside barrel on the back of ute in Brisbane

Mr Twyford says the 3.5c per litre increase per year for three years will help reduce congestion and restore funding to neglected cities.

Live stream: Government reveals its 10-year NZ transport investment plan, after announcing petrol tax hike

The Government claims plan will “unlock record investment in roads, rail and public transport for our growing regions and cities”. Watch the announcement live.


Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus

Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

It comes as the Government announced it will increase petrol tax by 3.5c a litre.

