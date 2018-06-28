LIVE: Paula Bennett and Kelvin Davis to kick off Question Time, as National demands to know impact of looming nurses' strikes

Watch Parliament TV's live viewing of Question Time.

Questions to Ministers - June 28 - Parliament.nz

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister for Crown/Māori Relations: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?

2. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Associate Minister of Finance: Has he received any advice about the exact nature of iwi ownership in each Lot of the Te Arai property development land as described in the exemption in the Overseas Investment Amendment Bill reported back from the select committee; if so, what was that advice?

3. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Social Development: What will be the impact of the Government’s Families Package?

4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he still hold the view that recent falls in business confidence surveys reflect “an issue around perception”?

5. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Health: Has he read all correspondence and briefings provided to him relating to the Counties Manukau District Health Board?

6. GARETH HUGHES to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: What steps will he take to promote sustainable urban design and energy-efficient buildings within the Unitec KiwiBuild redevelopment?

7. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: From what date will DHBs be cancelling elective surgeries in anticipation of the nurses’ strikes, and what specialist surgeries will be cancelled first?

8. JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What proportion of electricity generation was non-renewable in the March 2018 quarter?

9. JO LUXTON to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What additional support will be available to new families from 1 July?

10. Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister of Corrections: Does he stand by all his statements, actions, and policies regarding his corrections portfolio?

11. RINO TIRIKATENE to the Associate Minister for Social Development: Will the changes made by the Families Package from 1 July help Māori; if so, how?