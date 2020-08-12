LIVE: Pasifika health leader tells community to prepare in case of Covid-19 outbreak

Follow 1 NEWS' live updates now Auckland is in lockdown, having moved to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 at midday today. The rest of New Zealand is at Alert Level 2.

Four new cases of community transmission were confirmed late last night, after 102 days without.

It's prompted an urgent return to lockdown for Auckland, in force for three days until midnight Friday. The rest of New Zealand has been moved to Alert Level 2 for the same amount of time.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

- Yesterday four new cases of Covid-19 through community transmission were announced in NZ, all from the same household in Auckland

- Contact tracing is underway, with almost 300 close contacts in isolation so far. Authorities are yet to find a link to overseas travel or a managed isolation facility, but one of the cases worked in a facility with links to Auckland Airport

- Aucklanders are ordered to stay home to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19, police set up checkpoints at the city's border

- Face coverings are recommended but not mandated at this stage

2.45pm: A police officer at one of nine checkpoints at Auckland's exits says the expect Kiwis to comply. More here -

One person in custody after incident at Hamilton Covid-19 testing centre

2.30pm: A person has been taken into custody at a Hamilton testing centre. Read more in the link below.

2.18pm: The Pasifika community is being urged to prepare in case of a Covid-19 outbreak.

John Fiso, chairman of Pacific Health Plus and the Pacific Leaders Group, also said in a statement that the Government needed to step up.

“Medical and other resources must be quickly assessed and mobilised to ensure our communities, and providers within those communities, are ready to combat what could be a worst case scenario for our Pacific families in high density areas,” said Mr Fiso.

Pasifika community in South Auckland concerned and 'hugely disappointed' with new Covid-19 cases

Auckland family who tested positive to Covid-19 have connections across city

“With news of transmission in South Auckland - where New Zealand’s largest Pacific population lives - further spread of the deadly Covid-19 in our most vulnerable communities could become a reality - and we must be ready.

“The effects of an outbreak on our close knit Pasifika communities with all of the challenges they already face - job losses, low incomes, multiple family members in condensed housing, and our country’s worst health statistics - has the potential to be catastrophic for this group of New Zealanders.

“This Government enjoys the most loyal support from the Pasifika population in New Zealand - now is the time to repay that loyalty in their time of need.

2.10pm: All of this weekend's netball matches in the ANZ Premiership have been declared draws. Netball New Zealand's seeking further advice about the finals on August 23.

2.00pm: With the General Election on September 19 just 38 days away, the Electoral Commission is assessing the change in Covid-19 Alert Levels as it continues preparations.

“We’re working through the implications of these most recent developments and what they might mean for the 2020 General Election and referendums, and we will keep the public updated,” Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright said.

1.55pm: Hawke’s Bay DHB has revised its visitor policy, and implemented a no visitor policy for high risk areas of Hawke’s Bay Hospital, with Alert Level 2 restrictions having come into force at midday.

Under the revised policy, only with exceptions granted by the Clinical Nurse Managers or shift coordinator of the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, Special Care Baby Unit and Mental Health Inpatient Units, can people bring a support person with them.

1.50pm: New North Rd in Eden Terrace is at a standstill, with a queue of cars waiting for Covid-19 tests more than 650m long.

As well as the increased demand for the Eden Terrace testing centre, construction staff are trying to get material in to the city rail link site as they're upgrading the Mt Eden station.

Traffic is backed up around the corner to the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Boston Rd, a witness told 1 NEWS.

Queues for the Covid-19 testing centre in Eden Terrace are backed up 650m to the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Boston Rd. Source: 1 NEWS

1.41pm: Police are largely going to take people at their word at the checkpoints in and out of Auckland during lockdown.

At the Bombay checkpoint, Sergeant Andrew Health told 1 NEWS he's never performed a task quite like this in his 17-year career.

Police will have the power to arrest people but he's hoping people will comply willingly, admitting they'll be taking drivers at face value and relying on their honesty about their reason to travel.

1.32pm: ACT leader David Seymour says the election campaign has been "sideswiped" by Covid-19.

"If we are in Level 2 or 3 next week it’s impossible to have a free and frank election," he told media today.

He's calling for increased transparency from the Government to reassure "anxious" businesses, but says it's "clearly not the time for finger-pointing".

He also backs the Government's decision to push back the dissolution of Parliament to next week, saying it was a decision that had to be made.

1.26pm: Millenium and Copthorne Hotels says it's not sure how badly the Alert Level rise will impact its revenue, while refunding people who had stays booked over the next few days.

Copthorne Hotel in Auckland has closed its doors under the Level 3 rules but other hotels around the country will remain open under Level 2, with hotel staff supplied with PPE and social distancing brought in. Corporate staff will be working from home.

Two of the Government-managed isolation facilities are run at its hotels - Grand Millennium Auckland and M Social Auckland - and will continue during the lockdown.

1.17pm: Police were called to a testing station in Hamilton where tensions were running high, some people upset staff had stopped letting people join the queue.

No one's been able to join the line to be tested for more than two hours as staff struggle with the high demand.

The centre is also open tomorrow from 8am to 8pm.

1.11pm: A person is in police custody after an incident at a testing station in Hamilton, a spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

The person is currently being spoken to by police.

1.08pm: A Rotorua man with flu-like symptoms says he was turned away from a testing centre twice today because it was too busy, despite being referred by his GP.

"Basically ended up with a couple guys either side of my car told me to get away ... they straight up said, 'That's not our problem, go away'," Robert Wynn told 1 NEWS.

It comes after the Prime Minister told New Zealanders not to go for a Covid-19 test unless they have cold or flu-like symptoms, or have contact with the borders or managed isolation facilities, in a bid to curb demand on the testing centres.

One of the confirmed cases had been in Rotorua last weekend, while symptomatic, prompting the Government to set up a second testing centre in the city.

12.45pm: The Ministry of Health won't be providing its usual Covid-19 case update at 1pm today.

Instead, the numbers will be released at the 4pm press conference with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, which will be aired live on TVNZ1 and streamed on 1NEWS.co.nz and the 1 NEWS Facebook page.

The daily update usually includes cases confirmed before 9am that day, however yesterday Ms Ardern called an emergency press conference when the four cases of community transmission were confirmed.

Aside from those four, New Zealand has 22 other active cases in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

12.15pm: Dozens of people are already queuing to be tested at a pop-up facility in Rotorua, after it was revealed two of the confirmed Covid-19 cases had been there over the weekend.

They had visited some family and tourist attractions before testing positive.

1 NEWS reporter Sam Kelway says there's a "good stream of people" waiting to be tested, to rule out further spread. He estimates around 50 to 60 people are waiting at the moment.