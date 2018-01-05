LIVE: One dead as massive storm approaches Wellington, domestic flights out of Auckland being delayed and cancelled

1 NEWS NOW brings you coverage as wild weather batters much of New Zealand.

4.42pm:

4.35pm: Update on Kaiaua flooding from Hauraki District Council:

SH2 closed between Canal West Rd and Pipiroa Rd in Ngatea as fallen trees are cleared form road.

Around 15-20 displaced residents have been relocated to the Kaiaua fire station.



A number of power outages have occured across the Kaiaua Coast. Visit Counties Power outage website to get updates.



All of East Coast Rd is now completely closed, and residents are advised to stay clear of Front Miranda Rd due to debris.



The next two high tides are expected at around 23.00 Friday, January 5, and 11.30 Saturday. However, they are not expected to be as forceful as this morning's high tide, due to the wind turning west.



4.14pm: The Thames-Coromandel District Council reports 60 people are in the refuge centre at the Te Puru Hall, north of Thames.

Most are waiting for the road heading south back to Thames to re-open, but some homes located on high ground in the region are being asked to take people in for the night.

4.06pm: The scenes from Bucklands Beach in Auckland...

3.58pm: Auckland Airport has told 1 NEWS domestic flights to Great Barrier Island, Whakatane and Tauranga have been cancelled as the smaller aircrafts used to fly to these destinations are unable to deal with the high winds.

Flights to Wellington, Gisborne and Blenheim have also been delayed due to the weather.

3.55pm: The following Auckland ferry services from Half Moon Bay have been canceled this afternoon:

3.52pm: Civil Defence in the town of Kaiaua, south of Auckland, are advising people who need to evacuate to move to higher ground or go to the local fire station.

The town of Kaiaua, just south of Auckland, is severely flooded with most roads completely submerged, and hundreds of residents affected. Source: Supplied

3.40pm: Satellite vision of the storm circling the Waikato between 10am and 2:40pm today.

3.35pm: At least 500 people have been affected by flood waters in and around the town of Kaiaua, just south of Auckland, the Hauraki District Council have confirmed.

Civil Defence are working to get to isolated communities, and an evacuation centre has been established at the Kaiaua Volunteer Fire Station.



3.30pm: Thames Coast Rd in Ngarimu Bay has been torn to pieces as the worst of the storm passed the Coromandel. Some motorists are still attempting to drive on it.

3.21pm: The town of Kaiaua on the west coast of the Firth of Thames is completely flooded, Auckland Rescue Helicopter reports.

2.56pm: Notorious East Auckland flood prone Tamaki Dr reopened to public.

2.42pm: Police believe the woman killed after a tree fell on her car in Rotorua was driving at the time. The incident will be referred to the Coroner.

2.36pm: SH25 just south of Thames is open now after flooding made it impassable earlier today, Thames-Coromandel District Council reports.

2.03pm: Here comes the rain Wellington!

Moderate rainfall has begun in the region and is expecting to continue through the afternoon.

1.55pm: Waiheke ferry services will resume at 2pm.

They will continuing to depart on the hour from Waiheke and Auckland until further notice.

1.40pm: The Taranaki Civil Defence are keeping an eye on the storm as it has started raining in the region.

"Out and about checking river levels - Waitara is a bit soggy at the edges but its not looking too bad at the moment," the Taranaki Civil Defence wrote on Twitter.

1.35pm: Waikato Police have sent out a warning call urging motorists to avoid any non-urgent travel - especially in the Thames Coromandel region.

1.26pm: The Tauranga City Council is urging people to avoid coastal areas affected by the high tide flooding.

Please avoid these areas:

- Oak Lane

- Harbour Drive

- Chapel Street near the Mobil petrol station

- Takitimu Drive coastal walkway/cycle way

- Turrett Road

- SH2 near Waimarino Park

- Te Puna Station Rd

- Memorial Park

- Commons and Grace Avenues at Mt Maunganui

- Maunganui Rd between Commons and Grace

- Welcome Bay Rd

- Birch Street/Amber Crescent

1.15pm: Spare a thought for the Coastguard North Shore and Auckland crews who are out in the storm looking out for boaties in need of a helping hand today.

Since 8pm yesterday volunteers across the region have attended 19 incidents, including 11 cases of vessels breaking moorings or dragging anchors, as well as two medical emergencies and a slew of breakdowns.

If you're on the water check your anchor and stay safe.

1.06pm: Bay of Plenty Civil Defence are urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel.

"It is currently high tide so some coastal inundation may be occurring, particularly in low lying areas.

We urge people to stay clear of beaches and avoid any unnecessary travel," said Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management duty group controller, Jono Meldrum.

12.53pm: Heavy rain warnings have been lifted for Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Nelson and the Tararua Range.

However MetService has severe weather warnings still in place for other areas.

The heaviest rain is expected to hit Bay of Plenty, Mount Taranaki, Tongariro National Park and Marlborough.

Strong wind warnings are still in place for Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Taranaki, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wellington, Wairarapa, and Marlborough.

Severe gales could reach speeds of 120km/h at times in these areas.

12.41pm: Storm surges and flooding at high tide has left Thames Coast Road battered, and residents stranded.

12.31pm: SH1 north and south of Kaikoura will remain closed for the rest of the day.

NZTA will provide an update on the tomorrow at 7am.

Motorists travelling between Christchurch and Picton will need to use SH7 as an alternate route.

12.20pm: Auckland motorists thinking of travelling to or through Kaiaua from the north end of the East Coast Road, accessed from Auckland, are advised to stay away.

This end of the road isn't currently closed bt there are multiple areas of flooding, debris and fallen branches.

12.15pm: The Northern Motorway in Auckland is now open after Northcote after it was closed earlier due to flooding.