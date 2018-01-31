Opposition leader Bill English has begun his State of the National speech, despite his party being rife with speculation a leadership upheaval may be imminent.

It comes ahead of Prime Minister Ardern's First 100 Days speech, scheduled for 5.30pm this afternoon.

No doubt Mr English will be critiquing the government's handling over hot issues such as the new Child Poverty Reduction Bill, the funding for mental health and Labour's u-turn on the revised TPP deal.

12.52pm Mr English says the government's "recipe could actually do real harm to the lives of thousands of New Zelanders".

12.51pm He says New Zealand will "return to the bad old days of servicing misery, not reducing it, due to recent changes to policy.

12.43pm We're onto child poverty. He says National "share the government's goal of reducing child poverty", however "the legislation is all about intentions, not about substance".

He says the forecast means "all the money will be gone", meaning the government will not be able to "make further significant reductions" from 2020, as all the money "has been spent on the first year free tertiary education".



12.38pm Shots fired. The critique of the government has begun, with Mr English saying they have "a nostalgic belief in trees, trains and trade unions", with the strong economy about to help their "poorly thought out policies" muddle along. "nothing will actually happen to reduce child poverty.. that hasn't already been decided". He says the government's "crusade" will not make a different.

12.33pm Earlier today, Mr English said he was "focused on leading National back into government and I'm giving a speech today outlining how we are going to do that, including the party's focus for the year ahead and how we will hold this Government to account".

12.35pm National have given their support for the revised TPP, meaning it should pass without a hitch in March.

12.25pm "New Zealanders have become used to living in a successful, aspiration country," Mr English says, and that the challenge is whether that continues. He just said being in Opposition is not "tiddly-winks", and that all parties want to decrease poverty, jobs, a healthy environment - "Everyone can agree on these intentions, the bit is how to achieve them".

12.23pm Mr English has started his speech, saying it was "a bit different in opposition" but leadership speculation certainly does turn out the journalists.