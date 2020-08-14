LIVE: No new cases overnight, Health Minister says, as he hits back at Winston Peters' claims

Welcome to 1 News' Live Updates on the Covid-19 Lockdown for Friday August 14 - we'll bring you updates here throughout the day with the latest news.

UPDATES:

6.56am: Health and Education Minister Chris Hipkins said on Breakfast that there are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community to report, as of this morning, but said people should still wait for the 1pm official update for the very latest verified figures. Mr Hipkins said upwards of 36,000 tests had been carried out as of late yesterday afternoon, and laboratories are "working around the clock to process those". Speaking on Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments to Australian media yesterday, in which he said he was told by a Kiwi journalist that the initial cluster of four people was linked to some kind of quarantine breach, Mr Hipkins hit back, calling those comments unfounded and saying "there is no evidence to back up that claim". He urged people to rely on the official 1pm update for the latest verified numbers. He reiterated that every single person working either at the border, or within isolation and quarantine facilities, would be tested by the end of today. He admitted that there had been some "reluctance" on the part of those people to be tested in the past, but said at this point, "this is no longer a choice for those people - they will all be tested".

6.26am: Michael Barnett of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce has called for the system of designating of some businesses as "essential" should be scrapped in favour of a system where there are a set of rules any business can abide by in order to stay open during a Level 4 lockdown. Speaking to Breakfast, Mr Barnett said the government is currently "picking it's winners", such as supermarkets, and leaving the butchers, greengrocers, manufacturers and exporters out in the cold. He said he thinks businesses can be trusted to follow the same rules as supermarkets, "the same, if not better", and that the cost of a second Level 4 lockdown could destroy many more businesses. He also said he had spoken with Treasury, and asked them to signal as early as possible whether further wage subsidies will be available to businesses.

5.56am: Recapping on a development last night - Two Auckland primary schools and a preschool have closed after positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed at all three facilities. They are Southern Cross Campus and Taeaofou | Puaseisei Preschool, both located in South Auckland's Mangere East; Glamorgan School in North Shore's Torbay.

5:52am: Auckland Police yesterday reminded people not to attempt to travel in or out of Auckland without a valid reason, and to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. Road checkpoints are in place on all of the major roads in and out of the region, and motorists are being stopped and questioned on their reasons for travel. A complete list of valid reasons for travel and conditions for travel, both for Auckland and the rest of the country, are available on the Ministry of Transport website. A larger version of the checkpoint map is available here.

A map of Auckland Region police checkpoints put in place during the second Level 3 Covid-19 Lockdown. Source: Supplied

5.32am: Professor Shaun Hendy, who specialises in modeling the spread of diseases, says he believes that the government will extend lockdown conditions later today. He told RNZ that a return to normality now, with new cases popping up, is "not a likely outcome".

5.25am: This morning on Breakfast from 6am: Health Minister Nick Chris Hipkins will speak from the Beehive on matters of quarantine and University of Otago professor of infectious diseases David Murdoch will talk about the latest understanding of the Covid-19 virus. We'll also have epidemiologist Shaun Hendy talking about why the numbers are moving so rapidly. We'll also have discussions around why the Pasifika community are so vulnerable to this disease, and we'll check in with Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult talking about the people currently in the region who are not from there, and what that means.