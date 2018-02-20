LIVE: Nelson Tasman becomes sixth region to declare emergency as ex-Cyclone Gita hits hard

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates as ex-tropical Cyclone Gita starts to batter New Zealand.

As Cyclone Gita hits the country, central New Zealand is experiencing heavy rain and high winds. Dozens of schools and some roads have already been closed on the West Coast and Nelson today.

STORY SO FAR:

More than 20,000 students and pre-schoolers have been affected by school and early learning centre closures.

Power outages have hit residents in Taranaki and Tasman districts, with over 14,000 people without power.

Parts of state highways are closed on the West Coast and the Kaikoura region.

Canterbury and the Marlborough Sounds are getting significant rainfall



Buller, Selwyn District, Grey District, Westland, Nelson Tasman and Christchurch have all declared a state of emergency due to the storm.

The centre of Cyclone Gita is barreling towards the West Coast and upper tip of the South Island.

Air NZ has cancelled all services into and out of Wellington from 2.45pm today through until midnight.

Low-lying Christchurch residents have been told to prepare to evacuate due to heavy rain.

Police have warned motorists to be aware of high winds and debris on the roads and drive with care.

Live updates from earlier today can be viewed here.

7.55pm: Nelson Tasman has become the sixth region to declare a state of emergency today due to Cyclone Gita.

Following significant rainfall in the Takaka catchment, further flooding is expected to occur in the region, including Takaka township.

Water volumes are uncertain but expect flooding to occur at least in the main street of Takaka over the next few hours.

Takaka residents are asked to be aware, and consider self-evacuating if you feel your safety could be at risk.

A Civil Defence Centre has been opened at Takaka Recreation Centre.

7.46pm: A release from the Westland District Council Emergency Operations Centre as they declare a State of Emergency in the Westland District.

Severe wind gusts overnight and danger to motorists was the reason given for the declaration.

State Highway 6 Hokitika to Makaroara Closed. update at 9 am tomorrow morning.

State Highway 73 Jacksons to Kumara Junction Closed. Update 9am tomorrow morning.

A reception centre has been set up in the Franz Josef medical centre to assist tourists with accommodation for the evening.

There are reports of trees down and damage to buildings.

Hokitika Airport is closed for tonight, please check the Air New Zealand website for flight details tomorrow morning.

Power is currently intermittent so please treat all power lines as live at all times.

The storm is expected to intensity from 6pm and last for at least 12 hours with the wind intensity significant from 4pm through to 10pm.

7.39pm: NIWA has some impressive rain stats from Kaikoura, the top rain spot from Cyclone Gita.

-194.4mm so far today: nearly four times the monthly normal.

-53.6mm between 4-5pm: the wettest hour on record & over a month's worth of rain in one hour.

-More rain today alone than Nov-Dec-Jan combined!

7.23pm: The wild weather hasn't been bad news for everyone.

7.18pm: Massive swells on the West Coast today!

7.13pm: Selwyn District Council has declared a Civil Defence State of Emergency for the Selwyn district tonight.

Selwyn Civil Defence local controller Murray Washington says the state of emergency has been declared due to the Selwyn River potentially flooding overnight which may require evacuations of low-lying communities tomorrow morning.

The sustained heavy rain today is expected to continue and worsen at about 10pm this evening.

The state of emergency will assist Civil Defence authorities in evacuating at-risk areas if necessary.

Residents at the Upper and Lower Selwyn Huts are advised to be prepared to evacuate if necessary, Mr Washington says.

7.08pm: An update from Powerco outlines the sheer scale of the problems caused by Cyclone Gita in Taranaki.

By 5pm about 14,000 residents were without power in Taranaki and Powerco Network Operations Manager Phil Marsh said the buffeting winds were making conditions very difficult for contractors.

"Falling branches and trees were the main causes of the cuts," he said.

"We are doing our best to restore service but we will not put workers at risk in the high winds. Until the weather settles down we don't expect to make much headway in exposed areas such as Coastal Taranaki."

This might mean some customers are without power through the night, he said.

6.59pm: Nelson and Tasman Civil Defence has released a statement outlining the increasing amount of weather related incidents in the region.

SH60 Riwaka to Takaka is closed due to a slip and fallen trees.

Areas are without power (approx 4000 people). Between Kina and Takaka, including Kaiteriteri.

Localised flooding in Motueka, Takaka and Marahau.

Significant flooding in the Riwaka Plains area.

A number of evacuation centres have been set up these are, the Motueka Recreation Centre, the Salvation Army Hall (Rutherford Street), the Takaka Recreation Centre and the Outdoor Recreation Centre in Marahau.

6.35pm: Grey District has followed Buller and Christchurch in declaring a state of emergency.

Grey District Council says the move is a precaution at this stage as the predicted weather is showing the worst is still to come.

The council's messages include:

- Stay inside - do not travel unless absolutely necessary.

- Close windows, external and internal doors. Pull curtains and drapes over unprotected glass areas to prevent injury from shattered or flying glass. If the wind becomes destructive, stay away from doors and windows and shelter further inside the house.

- Treat any fallen power lines as live. If you see lines down or have no power, please phone Westpower on 0800 768 241 and report it.

- If you require sandbags the depot is open on Preston Road Greymouth (old Scrap Metal Yard) this is a fill your own service with bags and sand provided.

- Welfare centres are on standby ready to open if conditions worsen.

6.18pm: Westland District Council Emergency Operations Centre activated this morning at 11am.

State Highway Six is closed from Hokitika to Franz Josef, with an update due at 9 am tomorrow Morning.

A reception centre has been set up in the Franz Josef medical centre to assist tourists with accommodation for the evening.

SH6 Franz Josef to Haast is open but care is required by caravans, campervans, high sided vehicles and motorbikes as wind is strong especially around river valleys. The council says please avoid all travel unless it's extremely urgent.

Hokitika Airport is closed for tonight.

Power is currently intermittent so please treat all power lines as live at all times.

The storm is expected to intensity from 6pm and last for at least 12 hours with the wind intensity significant from 4pm through to 10pm. Gale force southeast winds are currently hitting South Westland especially Hari Hari and Whataroa. Rainfall totals are expected to be in the range of 90mm to 120mm.

6.01pm: Emergency services are going door to door evacuating homes in Hector and north Granity, two small coastal communities just north of Westport.

Gita now poses a potential real threat to people's lives so residents will be forced to evacuate if they don't leave on their own.

Police say it is too dangerous for them to stay and it will become more dangerous for those trying to help them. Free accomodation will be provided.

Wind and the high tide overnight (3am) are the primary concerns.

5.49pm: All schools and early learning centres in the Buller District and Grey District will be closed again tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education says today 90 schools and 98 early learning centres in Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast, Canterbury, Wellington and Taranaki regions closed, impacting more than 20,000 students and pre-schoolers.

The ministry is advising parents and whānau to keep in contact with schools/kura and early learning centres tomorrow following the severe weather that forced today's closures.

5.35pm: PowerCo is reporting 12,949 properties in Taranaki are without power due to the strong winds of Cyclone Gita.

5.30pm: Spark has made its wifi network free to anyone.

5.25pm: The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of additional road closures in the South Island and urging drivers to delay trips if possible until the severe weather has passed.

SH6 from Hokitika to Franz Joseph was closed at 4pm due to strong winds and is likely to remain closed overnight.

SH6 from Westport to Rapahoe (north of Greymouth) was closed earlier today due to flooding and strong winds. The road is expected to remain closed overnight, with a further assessment to be made tomorrow morning.

SH6 at the Gates of Haast is also reduced to a single lane, with traffic controls in place.

SH60 from Riwaka to Takaka, Tasman District, was also closed just after 4pm due to fallen trees across the highway, slips and flooding at the turnoff to Kaiteriteri.

SH1 north and south of Kaikoura remains closed due to heavy rain and the risk of slips and rockfalls. The highway will be reassessed in the morning.

Route 70, the inland road via Waiau remains open for road access to Kaikoura. While crews are aiming to keep it open as long as possible, drivers are urged to delay all but essential trips in the area until the severe weather has passed.

All drivers travelling from Picton to Christchurch are advised to take the Lewis Pass route via Waipara and St Arnaud.

5.14pm: Emergency services are preparing to evacuate residents from seafront properties in Hector and Granity, two small coastal communities just north of Westport. Police, Fire Service and Civil Defence are gathering there already to assess the best way to do that safely as strong winds intensify.

5.10pm: A Network Tasman spokesperson has told 1 NEWS there are roughly 3000 power outages in the Tasman district, 2500 of them in Golden Bay.

A flooded reserve in Motueka as Cyclone Gita hits the region. Source: Julie Hay

5.05pm: The Marlborough Sounds have had "serious rain" ahead of ex-Cyclone Gita's arrival.

4.46pm: MetService says the west of the country is now in a very strong northerly flow ahead of the centre of ex-Cyclone Gita. In Westport, winds are currently gusting over 90 km/h.

Powerco is reporting 4730 power cuts in Taranaki, the majority of them caused by strong winds.

4.40pm: Power is out in Takaka, Golden Bay. The full impact is yet to be confirmed by Network Tasman.

4.35pm: A state of emergency has been declared for the Buller District in response to Cyclone Gita.

The decision to declare was made primarily to protect lives and to give emergency services the powers they need to be able to evacuate residents if deemed necessary.

Mayor Garry Howard says: "The issue we have is that if the weather pattern happens as predicted the worst will hit in darkness.

"Granity in particular has high seas predicted and along with high winds this is not a good situation for those in seafront properties".

Police and Emergency services are currently assessing if and when evacuations will happen

4.30pm: A dark and ominous sky has been captured by Jacqui Irwin over Nelson as Cyclone Gita approaches the region.

Ominous skies over Nelson as Cyclone Gita approaches. Source: Jacqui Irwin

4.20pm: Fire and Emergency NZ have had three callouts to downed power lines and two to trees fallen onto roads in the New Plymouth area.

The calls have been to several areas including Waitara, Oakura, Rahotu and Kaimiro.

New Plymouth District Council says it's keeping an eye on the weather situation and liaising with Civil Defence.

4.10pm: The storm has brought a summer dusting of snow to The Remarkables in Queenstown.

'We've got a bit of snow coming in from the south-southeast," said Ross from The Remarkables.

"We hope everyone further north is safe with that rain. And of course, for us, this is just a taste that winter is on the way."

Tree down in Richmond, Nelson. Source: 1 NEWS

3.55pm: Christchurch City Council, which declared a State of Emergency this afternoon, is urging people in rural areas to stay off the road, particularly after dark.

It says the storm could cause flooding, slips and fallen trees on Banks Peninsula. Farmers should move stock from low lying areas and creeks prone to flooding.

People in low-lying areas should move valuable possessions up high, and move cars to higher ground.

"This is an unpredictable weather event. We want people to be as prepared as they can be," said Mayor Lianne Dalziel.