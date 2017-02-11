LIVE: Nearly 200 more whales strand at Farewell Spit after others refloated

Join us as we bring you the latest on what's happening at Farewell Spit this morning.

5.33pm:

Around 180 more whales have stranded at Farewell Spit.

At this stage it appears many of them are new whales who have stranded for the first time, not whales that were previously floated.

A Project Jonah worker said there are groups of whales that have stranded at four different places around the coast.

Earlier in the day volunteers had been told that the stranding was over and that should head home.

A super pod of 300 whales swam within 20 metres of the human chain trying to stop whales from re-stranding at Farewell Spit today. Source: Project Jonah New Zealand

Hundreds of volunteers returned to the car park for some much needed water and food.

A short while later, reports came in that more whales were close to shore and looked close to stranding.

Volunteers have now been called back, bringing buckets in a desperate attempt to keep the whales wet.

The Project Jonah worker said given these whales did not have visible signs of previous stranding injuries, it was likely that they were new whales stranded for the first time.

4.20pm:

The original pod of pilot whales have restranded, at this stage we are unsure of how many.

3.43pm:

Project Jonah medics are being called back into the water after at least 30 whales have re-stranded.

A Project Jonah medic said a group of whales appeared to be coming close to shore.

The beach is currently closed to volunteers as kaumatua bless the bodies of the dead whales.

Earlier in the day DOC and Project Jonah announced the stranding had ended and asked all volunteers to leave.

Now volunteers have been told to hold tight as there is a possibility more whales will strand.

2.45pm:

A total of 120 pilot whales were refloated today according to Project Jonah's latest update.

The whales were looked after by volunteers this morning as they waited for high tide and have since been refloated and shepherded out.

A super pod of over 300 whales swam into the bay within 20 metres of the human chain.

Most of the refloated whales joined up with the larger pod, and Project Jonah are keeping close watch as the pod moves around Golden Bay.

They said it's been a "huge effort" from all the volunteers.

2.25pm:

Despite recently announcing that the beach was closed and volunteers should leave, Project Jonah and DOC have now asked volunteers to "stick around".

A group of volunteers and Project Jonah members are waiting for news on a possible re-strand whales at Farewell Spit. Source: 1 NEWS

A Project Jonah volunteer announced there is a "possible re-strand" and that volunteers are still needed.

"There is an increased chance that there will be another stranding," said the volunteer.

She said she did not know exactly how many whales may be at risk but said it could be around 200.

2:00pm:

With low tide on its way the decision has been made to euthanise 20 whales that were unable to be refloated this afternoon.

12:20am:

The Department of Conservation say the 300 dead carcasses will not be moved while there are live whales on the beach.

Local iwi have provided a karakia over the dead whales.

11.50am:

Hundreds of volunteers at Farewell Spit have formed a human chain, out in the water, to stop a pod of about 200 whales from coming into shore.

A pod of 200 whales were headed for the area where 416 animals stranded overnight on Thursday, with 70 per cent of those dying yesterday morning before rescuers could get to them.

A further 100 were found stranded this morning.

Crews are keeping an eye on the pod of whales that was refloated earlier this morning, to stop them from coming to shore as well.

11.30am:

Golden Bay operations manager says another pod of about 200 whales swimming close to where the first pod of whales became stranded.

The 100 whales that were stranded overnight have been refloated, but there is a chance they could come back onto the beach.

11.10am:

A hundred whales have been found beached on Farewell Spit this morning following yesterday's mass stranding in which hundreds more have already died.

Meanwhile, 200 more whales have stranded on Farewell Spit 11km from the scene of yesterday's mass beaching, according to DoC.

10.35am:

The majority of about 100 whales that re-stranded at Farewell Spit overnight have been refloated.

Hundreds of volunteers are still turning up to help out with the rescue.

High tide is expected to peak around 11am.

Meanwhile, it's not yet clear what will happen to the 300-plus dead whales still on the beach.

The Department of Conservation says they'll either be buried in the sand dunes or dragged back out to sea.

9.15am:

Volunteers who are heading to Farewell Spit are urged to make sure they have supplies and fuel before getting there.

Project Jonah New Zealand says the journey from Nelson to Puponga is about 150km. But, due to the nature of the roads, this can take more than two and a half hours.

The last town with fuel and a supermarket is Takaka, which is 50km before Puponga.

It is strongly recommended that you fuel up here, as well as stock up on high-energy snacks, food, toiletries and water.

8.05am:

An attempt to refloat more than 100 live whales will be made about 11am today.

Project Jonah New Zealand is asking volunteers if they can arrive at Triangle Flat, at Farewell Spit before 10am, please come along.

A volunteer helps keep a stranded whale cool at Farewell Spit. Source: Facebook/Project Jonah New Zealand

Huge team gathers at Farewell Spit to rescue stranded whales. Source: Facebook/Project Jonah New Zealand

Essential equipment includes wetsuit, food, water, suncrean and a warm change of clothes.

7.50am:

There's a good chance 50 whales that were refloated yesterday are part of the 100 or so that were found stranded this morning.

The Department of Conservation's Andrew Lamason said some volunteers slept in their cars and in paddocks overnight, to help out with this morning's rescue efforts.

"We are expecting a smaller turnout of volunteers today because less whales are stranded," he said.

However, Mr Lamason says once high tide hits at 11.30am, they won't be able to control the number of people who arrive to help.

The story so far:

Facebook page Project Jonah New Zealand says a huge team is at Farewell Spit this morning.

Rescue efforts resumed this morning, as dozens of stranded whales awaited the high tide.

The surviving whales were left along on the beach overnight, with volunteers pulled off the beach due to the danger of working with large animals in the dark.

There were concerns overnight that the whales that had been rescued already, which were seen milling around the low tide mark, could res-strand themselves overnight.

A total of 416 whales beached themselves yesterday morning and between 250-300 were dead when they were found.

Volunteers re-floated about 100 whales but many of those re-stranded during the day.

Rescue efforts will begin today when the tide is approaching high and the whales gain buoyancy from the water about 10.30am.

1 NEWS NOW will have full coverage when events unfold.

