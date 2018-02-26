LIVE: National Party's leadership vote underway with five MPs vying for the top spot

A new National Party leader will be announced today.

It will be decided via a progressive vote, meaning the lowest scoring candidate will be knocked out until one person gets at least 29 votes.

MPs Amy Adams, Simon Bridges, Judith Collins, Steven Joyce and Mark Mitchell are in the running.

12.15pm: Today will be Bill English's last ever question in the House today: 2. Rt Hon BILL ENGLISH to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

1 NEWS will have this LIVE on our website.

12.12pm: National's last leadership race was all the way back in 1984!

12.02pm: Voting started at 10.30am today. It is predicted the new leader will be announced at 12.45pm today (but it could be sooner).

11.46am: It was only two weeks ago when Bill English resigned as leader of the National Party.

11.30am: As we wait for the voting to finish, take a look back at the National leadership contenders announcements:

11.25am: Former leader of United Future Damian Light has put his support behind Amy Adams. "I hope Amy Adams wins the National leadership contest. Of all of them she seems the most progressive and genuine," he tweeted.

11.09am: Our political reporter Andrea Vance asked Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard about National's blue blockout.

Mallard said: "I guess it is ok as long as it doesn’t damage the 1990s heritage doors. I'm not going to comment on the substantive issue. That is a matter for the National Party."

11.06am: Stuff reporter Stacey Kirk is also saying Mark Mitchell has not pulled out.

10.46am: NZ Herald reports Mark Mitchell has dropped out - however Radio New Zealand are reporting he is not pulling out.

10.42am: Don't forget, National are also picking their deputy leader today. So far, Paula Bennett is the only MP to publicly throw her hat in the ring.

10.36am: As National's vote begins, the PM has some words of wisdom for the person who comes out victorious:

"Being a new leader is tough," she told media this morning. "Because it puts you in a negative reactionary role, and that's hard."

When asked who she would put money on to win, Jacinda Ardern said: "I've never particularly been a betting woman, unless I know I'm going to win".

"I have no clear view on this. I'm just not close enough with anyone in the national party to know what’s happening in their back bench."

10.20am: National has blocked media from seeing into their corridor on the third floor of parliament ahead of their leadership vote.

Usually media are allowed in the corridor and ask MPs questions as they go to their caucus meeting.

9.52am: For those interested in how the candidates voted on certain conscience issues (where they can vote using their personal view, not their party's):

Marriage equality third reading:

Mark Mitchell - Against

Judith Collins - For

Simon Bridges - Against

Amy Adams - For

Steven Joyce - For

Mark Mitchell - For

Judith Collins - Against

Simon Bridges - Against

Amy Adams - For

Steven Joyce - Against

9.47am: On the other side of the House, the government is bringing back a ministerial role focused on promoting global nuclear and chemical weapon disarmament, with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters to take on the job.

In her first major foreign policy speech, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government was set to reinstate the position of minister for disarmament and arms control.

9.33am: The MP candidates received a lot of coverage during the leadership campaign... including some intimate speed dates with Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells.

Relive the romantic moments -

9.21am: Earlier in the leadership campaign, 1 NEWS asked the candidates 10 quick questions, which ranged from their favourite non-National MP, to their greatest disappointment in their parliamentary career.

Here's the candidates top TV shows:

Judith Collins - Scandal.

Amy Adams - House of Cards.

Mark Mitchell - I don't watch much TV these days, but probably Hill Street Blues.

Simon Bridges - Antiques Road Show. Embarrassing but true. I admire the level of knowledge and expertise the people on it have.

Steven Joyce - 7 Days and some of the American late night comedy shows, and I have a long-term weakness for Grand Designs.

9.15am: Also happening today, NZ First will be choosing their deputy leader. Unsurprisingly Winston Peters was elected leader last week.

NZ First's caucus meeting will decide the second in command, which looks like it could be between Ron Mark and Fletcher Tabuteau.

9.03am:

Last night, 1 NEWS political reporter Andrea Vance predicted the vote is "widely assumed to be a two-horse race" between Tauranga's Simon Bridges and Selwyn member Amy Adams.

However, no candidate is thought to have the 29 votes needed for an outright win in the first round.

8.48am:

So, here's the procedure for this morning's National leadership secret ballot again:

- All 56 National MPs will meet this morning at 10.30am.

- The five candidates: Amy Adams, Simon Bridges, Judith Collins, Steven Joyce and Mark Mitchell, will then have a five minute speech each to make their last pitch to their colleagues for their vote.

- The successful candidate will need 29 votes from all 56 MPs.

- The voting system will be divided into rounds until one candidate gets 29 votes. Each round the lowest voted for candidate drops out. However, as it is a secret ballot among National MPs, it is unlikely the order of candidate drop outs will be revealed.

- The new leader is expected to be announced by the National Party sometime before midday on their Twitter page.

8.13am:

It seems the National Party's Twitter page is where the new leader will be first revealed:

7.53am:

Some notable quotes form the candidates in the last few days arguing how they distinguish themselves for the top National Party job:

Mark Mitchell: "I've got a very big international career. I know where opportunities are and I know where risks are."

Amy Adams: "The thing I think I offer is the ability to appeal to the widest range of New Zealand voters. I think I'm the person amongst us who has the greatest broad base appeal to voters and as a leader I would show that."

Steven Joyce: "Firstly the experience, the vision for New Zealand's future. Perhaps I've been lucky enough to see first hand... what this country is capable of."

Simon Bridges: "I'm the right blend of freshness and experience. I believe New Zealanders deserve better and we're the best team to do that in the 2020s. I've got that blend of some youth, I'm 41, I've got a young family, but also I've got a raft of senior portfolios."

Judith Collins: "I was a leader in the legal profession and also business. No other candidate has had any time in opposition, and I don't count the last three months as meaning much.

I'm incredibly strong in my views about what I believe and I also listen certainly to the National Party base."

7.30am:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on 1 NEWS Breakfast this morning she has "absolutely no idea" which National Party candidate will win the leadership vote.

"Of course I'm interested but there's a big difference between that and knowing what's going to happen," Ms Ardern said

"Having gone through it so many times I just look at any other party that's going through it and feel sympathy.

"Just anyone who goes through leadership challenges, they're hard, and the way they're sometimes portrayed.

"Because literally you're up against colleagues you worked alongside and often you'll respect and it's always portrayed as quite a fractious event, and it not always is."

However, Ms Ardern said it would make no difference to her her approach to governing which of the candidates won.

"I have to say over the entire period I've been Prime Minister I've had, I think, probably one of the most formidable options that National had in the form of Bill English.

"Ultimately though it's about every day just doing the job to the best of your ability, it's the same for anyone, I think you're always focused on the job you're doing.

"The way that someone might counteract or interact with you might changes depending on their style but I'll just stay exactly the same."

7.15am:

No one is likely to get the 29 votes needed to win on the first ballot.

The lowest-polling contender will drop out and voting goes on until one of them has the support of a majority of caucus members.

Mr Bridges, at 41 the youngest candidate, is being tipped in most media reports with Ms Adams, the former justice minister, close behind.

The second preference votes are going to be crucial.

The progressive voting system makes it difficult to pick a winner - as well as the existence of 10 MPs who came in at the last election.

Ms Collins, by far the most visible of the candidates, says "you just don't know what's going to happen".

On Monday she rejected the suggestion that she had only one supporter, calling it "a load of bollocks".

When the choice has been made the party will announce the winner, and shortly after that the winner will hold a press conference in parliament.

The deputy leadership, currently held by Paula Bennett, will also be decided.