Live: Massive downpour over North Island floods highways, disrupts public transport and cancels major sporting events

3.30pm: MetService has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for inland areas of southern South Island. A couple of hundred lightening strikes have already been registered.

3.20pm: Satellite footage of the cloud covering responsible for the deluge over the North Island this afternoon has been released by MetService.

3.02pm: Auckland Transport has announced buses will replace some Half Moon Bay and Gulf Harbour ferry services today due to adverse weather conditions.

2.50pm: The start of play at Auckland's ASB Classic tennis tournament has been delayed until at least 4pm today. Scenes from the courts make it easy to see why.

2.25pm: NIWA has issued a total rainfall forecast for all of New Zealand over the next 48 hours, up to 7pm Friday.

2.20pm: The start of play at the ASB Classic has been delayed today with an update on whether the whole day will be scraped at 2.30pm.

1.58pm: State Highway 10 in Northland, near Whangaroa Harbour, is almost completely flooded.

1.50pm: MetService is reporting increasingly heavy rainfall across Northland with the maximum rainfall of in one hour measured at Kerikeri between 9-10am of 18.8mm.

1:35pm: Auckland's North Shore has numerous reports of flooding, with these photos of Little Shoal Bay in Birkenhead showing a large overflowing tide covering a nearby reserve.

Little Shoal Bay in Birkenhead, on Auckland's North Shore, has flooded past the shore line and is approaching a passing road. Source: Supplied

12.55pm: Camping grounds in the West Auckland region and Coromandel are being evacuated as they anticipate a "massive storm" hitting tonight.

The Piha Domain Camping Ground, on Auckland's west coast posed an evacuation notice on its Facebook page saying: "4-6 metre waves, high winds, and torrential rain means that the conditions could become dangerous for human life."

MetService has also issued a recommendation that campers in low lying areas of the upper North Island seek higher ground.

12.42pm: The Whangarei District Council has warned due to the king tide, road flooding is to be expected, including in the CBD.

12.35pm: The Pauanui Summer Series' King of Tangi will now be held on Sunday instead of tomorrow.

12.30pm: Sol3 Mio have postponed today's Whangamata show until Friday the 5th of January, due to the threat of extreme weather.

12.29pm: NZTA is advising travellers in Marlborough and Nelson, along the Kaikoura Coast and North Canterbury to be cautious of the severe weather due to hit later today.

The forecast rainfall totals more than 100mm over 24 hours and could have a significant impact on SH1 through Kaikoura and the Inland Road via Waiau, said NZTA Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

Heavy rain has started to fall in the Far North and is expected to spread over the North Island as bad weather starts to lash the country.

Heavy rain has started falling in the Far North this morning. Source: MetService

According to MetService, Kaitaia has had 7.6mm of rain in the last hour and the rain is expected to head south spreading to eastern areas of the North Island later today.

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead today as heavy rain is forecast anytime from late this morning to midnight tonight.

MetService are warning the heavy rain could cause surface flooding, poor visibility and general havoc on the roads.

Severe Weather Warnings

Heavy rain warnings have be issued for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Mount Taranaki, Nelson, and Marlborough.

The heavy rain is not expected hit the eastern and southern regions until this afternoon and this evening, but could last until tomorrow morning.

MetService is warning rain accumilations could reach up to 160mm in the Kaikoura ranges by midnight Friday.

Strong wind warnings are also in place for Northland and Auckland from this afternoon.

And for the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo and Taranaki from 9pm tonight.

Northeasterlies are expected to become severe gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places.

South Island weather outlook

Those in the south won't be exempt from bad weather either as a severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Canterbury High Country, North Otago, Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Dunedin, Clutha and Southland.

Canterbury is under a Heavy Rain Watch, with the bulk of the rain expected on Friday.

The rain in these regions could also cause flash flooding especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

