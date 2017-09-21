LIVE: Maori Party in fight for survival as early results show tight battle with Tamati Coffey in key electorate

Stay with 1 NEWS for the latest LIVE updates of the 2017 New Zealand election.

9.36pm: 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch in Northland says Winston Peters looks "happy as a clam", NZFirst is currently on 7.4% with 66.5% counted - but it's looking tight in his Northland electorate where he's coming second to National's Matt King by just 227 votes, looking like the closest margin currently.

9.33pm: And National's Chris Bishop is back in front for Hutt South - Trevor Mallard's old seat is proving to be the platform for a continual tussle between Labour's new candidate Ginny Andersen and Bishop, who is now leading 601 64.1%.

9.27pm: We're with Labour's deputy Kelvin Davis, who says he's looking forward for the 12 or 13 new Labour MPs. He hasn't spoken to Jacinda Ardern – "we're expecting her here [at the Aotea Centre] soon," he said.

Kelvin says "it's looking positive" for the Labour Party, when asked by 1 NEWS’ Andrea Vance if it was game over for the Maori Party.

9.21pm: NZ First leader Winston Peters "will not allow the superannuation age to go up to 67" – says 1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann.

9.09pm: Electorates to watch - here are the big seats which are looking very, very tight in Vote 17. (48.1% of the vote counted)

Northland: National's Matt King 149 votes ahead of NZ First's Winston Peters (25.5% counted) - This could be a massive upset for the NZ First leader who won the seat in a byelection.

Waiariki: Labour's Tamati Coffey 457 votes ahead of Maori Party's Te Ururoa Flavell (36.6% counted) This could knock the Maori Party out of parliament

Christchurch Central: Labour's Duncan Webb 1,459 ahead of National's Nicky Wagner (40.4% counted) Labour looking to take the seat off National

Whanganui: National's Harete Hipango back 1,184 votes ahead of Labour's Steph Lewis (60% counted) This looked like it could be a struggle, but National seems safe to keep the seat

Auckland Central: National's Nikki Kaye is back leading 473 votes ahead of Labour's Helen White is leading National's Nikki Kaye (with 32.3% counted) This was Jacinda Ardern's old electorate (which she previously lost to Kaye), which always results with a very close result.

Hutt South: Labour's Ginny Andersen ahead just 150 votes before National's Chris Bishop with 43.8% counted National have been working really hard to win this seat, after Trevor Mallard went on the List.

Nelson: Nick Smith of National ahead of Labour's Rachel Boyack by a large 2,850 with 56.8% counted

Ohariu: Labour's Greg O'Connor ahead of National Brett Hudson by 914 with 60.9% counted Peter Dunne's old electorate

Te Tai Tokerau Kelvin Davis Labour ahead of Hone Harawria of Mana by 2,148 with 56.5% counted

9.01pm: Advanced voting is almost all in - 939,740 votes counted (88.5%) (the special declaration votes will come in in the next couple of weeks) National 45.6%, Labour 36.6%, NZ First 7.1%, Green 6.3%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 1.1%, ACT 0.5%.

8.51pm: Seats at current results - NAT 57 (minus 3) LAB 45 (plus 13) NZF 9 (minus 2) GRE 8 (minus 6) ACT 1

8.48pm Labour's Greg O'Connor says he's holding off his first whiskey for the year despite leading in the Ohariu electorate. He says the preliminary vote results look as if Winston Peters will be the "king maker" in this election.

8.42pm: Peter Dunne is putting the potential theory forward, National and Greens coalition? He said the work they've been doing on insulation, WOF on houses, the tax cuts shows they could be a team - but would James Shaw go there?

8.40pm: Senior Research Fellow at AUT University Dr Lisa Chant on the Maori Party votes - "The Maori party advance vote is 9614, the Maori party overall result at the moment is 10,024 ... so it looks like the Maori electorate boxes might be being counted last in some electorates".

8.31pm: It's still tight, but with 34.8% of votes counted, the hot seat of Ohariu electorate (held by United Future's Peter Dunner) has Labour's Greg O'Connor leading by 483 votes ahead of Naitonal's Brett Hudson with 34.8% of the vote counted.

8.27pm: Advanced votes: 884,582 votes counted - that's 82.5% of the advanced votes

National 46%, Labour 36.3%, NZ First 7.1%, Green 6.2%, TOP 2%, Maori Party 1.1%, ACT 0.5%

8.24pm NZ First's Shane Jones just called Jacinda Ardern the "Metropolitan Princess" who "sucked a lot of oxygen from key points" during the election.

8.17pm: Potential electorate upsets: 23.8% of the overall vote is in - here's the big electorates to watch:

Northland: National's Matt King 104 votes ahead of NZ First's Winston Peters (10.9% counted)

Waiariki: Labour's Tamati Coffey 551 votes ahead of Maori Party's Te Ururoa Flavell (this could knock the Maori Party out of parliament)

Christchurch Central: Labour's Duncan Webb 1105 ahead of National's Nicky Wagner (20.2% counted)

Whanganui: National's Harete Hipango back 345 votes ahead of Labour's Steph Lewis (29.3% counted)

8.12pm: Gareth Morgan of TOP crosses live from Meow Bar in Wellington, he's currently on 2%. He said he's feeling a "bit numb and relieved I've actually finished this campaign job".

8.06pm: 1 NEWS' Jack Tame is with Greens candidate Chloe Swarbrick, who says she thinks she needs a a Greens result of 5.5% or higher to get into parliament (she's currently 7th on the Green Party list) - she'll be the youngest MP in parliament if she gets in. Greens are on 6.1% with 21.7% of the overall vote counted.

8.03pm: Other electorates to look out for: Whanganui, the set held by National is now seeing Labour's Steph Lewis closely leading National's Harete Hipango with 354 votes with 25.3% counted.

Christchurch Central, the closely contested seat which was held by National's Nicky Wagner, who is currently trailing Labour's Duncan Webb by 1,021 with 18.3% of the votes counted.

8.00pm: 1 NEWS' Wendy Petrie was in for a treat after Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford brought out a plate of food as media waited outside his home.



7.58pm: Party list votes are coming in. Here's how it looks.

7.40pm: Advanced votes: 695,801 votes counted, that's 63% of the advanced vote. National 46%, Labour 36.4%, NZ First 7.1%, Green 6.1%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 1%, ACT 0.5%

7.46pm: 1 NEWS' reporter Jessica Mutch is with Winston Peters in Northland, where he is currently leading for the electorate vote and wasn't very happy with some of the questions being asked.

7.40pm: Electorate - Interesting results are coming in with 13.1% of the overall vote counted:

Auckland Central Labour's Helen White is leading National's Nikki Kaye (with 9.2% counted)

Hutt South: National's Chris Bishop is leading ahead of Labour's Ginny Anderson with 6.2% counted

Nelson: Nick Smith of National ahead of Labour's Rachel Boyack by a large 1,990 with 29.5% counted

Ohariu: Peter Dunne's old electorate - Labour's Greg O'Connor ahead of National Brett Hudson 20.3% counted

Te Tai Tokerau Kelvin Davis Labour ahead of Hone Harawria of Mana with 11% counted

Waiariki - Labour's Tamati Coffey coming ahead of Te Ururoa Flavell with 5.4% counted

7.30pm: Almost half of advanced votes are in - National 46.8%, Labour 36.2%, NZ First 7.1%, Green 5.8%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 0.9%, ACT 0.4%.

7.22pm: Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell crossing over to 1 NEWS from Rotorua, he's currently losing to Labour's Tamati Coffey in the Waiariki elecorate (this is just of 2.9% of the vote, leading by 178). He said "it's still early days, got a long way to go". He says he will "assess" any political coalitions at the end in of the night, when asked by host Mike Hosking which coalition he would prefer to go with.

7.17pm: 20.9% of the advanced votes are in: National 45.7%, Labour 36.8%, NZ First 7.2%, Green 6.1%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 1%.

7.11pm: The first results are in! 11.11% per cent of the advanced votes have been counted. The results are coming in quick. National 46%, Labour 36.6%, NZ First 7.1%, Green 6.1%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 1%.

7.08pm: The 1 NEWS' team are stationed around the country following the leaders, the numbers and the outcomes of the 2017 election. The National Party are hosted at Sky City, Labour are at the Auckland Aotea Centre, NZ First are at the Stand in Russell.

7.00pm: The voting booths have officially closed, with the early votes expected to be released in just half an hour. This year, a massive 1,240,740 people voted ahead of election day, compared to the 2014 election where only 717,579 voted early.