Live: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes off east coast of North Island, tsunami threat cancelled for land areas

1 NEWS brings you live updates as a magnitude 7.1 earthquake which struck off the east coast of the North Island has been felt by over 52,000 people around New Zealand.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of the North Island at 2:27am

The "severe" quake was felt over the whole North Island and the top of the south

A tsunami warning has been issued by Civil Defence for the waters off the east coast

6:00am: While aftershocks continue, they have decreased in magnitude and GeoNet has been listing the most recent ones as "unnoticeable", mainly in the mid threes.

5:25am: Civil Defence is still warning people to stay out of the water.

"Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

"People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.

"AREAS UNDER THREAT: The East Coast of the North Island from PORT CHARLES to MAHIA including Tauranga, Whakatane, Opotiki and Gisborne, and GREAT BARRIER ISLAND, and the CHATHAM ISLANDS.

"There is no tsunami threat in all other areas."

5:20am: Interviews with people who evacuated to higher ground at Haumoana, Hawke's Bay in the video below.

5:08am: Good news in the latest update from Civil Defence.

5:05am: 1 NEWS reporter Sean Hogan says people who evacuated to higher ground at the local school in Haumoana, Hawke's Bay have been told they can return home.

4:50am: A steady stream of aftershocks continue at the site of the initial earthquake, mainly hovering around the 4.6 to 4.9 magnitude mark.

4:35am: RNZ is reporting that hundreds of people in coastal Hawke's Bay have evacuated to higher ground.

There reporter Anusha Bradley says she and hundreds of people have evacuated up to Haumoana School.

4:24am: Over 350 people reported feeling a 5.4 magnitude aftershock which struck at a depth of 70km at the same location as the 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

This is the largest so far in a series of aftershocks.

4:21am: GeoNet has revised the earthquake to a 7.1 magnitude down from a 7.2.

Tsunami forecast map. Source: National Emergency Management Agency

4:15am: RNZ is reporting that National Emergency Management Agency officials have confirmed a tsunami has been generated.

"NEMA [National Emergency Management Agency] and GNS Science have assessed that the magnitude 7.3 earthquake east of the North Island has created a tsunami that could cause coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in the The East Coast of the North Island from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay."

The first waves were detected on East Cape at about 3.15 am.

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in all other coastal areas of the North Island, Great Barrier Island, The South Island, Stewart Island and the Chatham Islands. This means a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities.

The first wave may not be the largest. Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled.

4:05am: Civil Defence says evacuation advice overrides the current Covid-19 Alert Level requirements.

"Listen to local Civil Defence authorities and follow any instructions regarding evacuation of your area. If you are told to evacuate do not stay at home."

3:55am: Eight "weak" aftershocks have been registered by GeoNet since the initial earthquake struck at 2:27am.

3:52am: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is awake and has posted a message to New Zealand.



"Hope everyone is ok out there - especially on the East Coast who would have felt the full force of that earthquake," Ardern said.

3:50am: The first waves may have reached New Zealand in the areas around East Cape at approximately 3:34am, Civil Defence states.

3:35am: Civil Defence has issued an official tsunami warning:

We have issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND. There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An EMA will be issued to areas under land and marine tsunami threat.

3:26am: The latest message from Civil Defence:



People near the coast from CAPE RUNAWAY to TOLAGA BAY should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, out of tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible.



Do not return until an official all-clear message is given by Civil Defence.

3:25am: A number of aftershocks have hit the same area as the original quake, the largest of these so far has been a 5.2 magnitude tremblor.

3:18am: Civil Defence says anyone near the coast who felt strong shaking should move to higher ground immediately.

2:50am: According to GeoNet, the earthquake struck 100 km east of Te Araroa at 2.27am.

The quake was 94km deep and GeoNet rated it as "severe".

Civil Defence is currently monitoring whether a tsunami has been generated.