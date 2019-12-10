LIVE: Jacinda Ardern says 'scale of tragedy is devastating' during Parliamentary address on White Island eruption

Eight people are missing, while five others have been confirmed dead, after White Island/Whakaari erupted off the Bay of Plenty yesterday. Join 1 NEWS for live updates of the unfolding event, refresh for latest updates.

Key points:

White Island/Whakaari erupted at 2.11pm yesterday.





Five people are confirmed dead. Eight people are missing and presumed dead.





47 people were on the island when it erupted. 31 are still in hospital and three have been discharged.





Rescue services have been unable to reach the island so far, due to risks of further eruptions.

2.50pm: Comments from Emeritus Professor Ray Cas from the School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment, Monash University are grabbing headlines across the Tasman today.

“White Island has been a disaster waiting to happen for many years. Having visited it twice, I have always felt that it was too dangerous to allow the daily tour groups that visit the uninhabited island volcano by boat and helicopter,” he said on the eruption.

Also in Australia, a Channel Nine reporter has tweeted that a Year 9 female student from Adelaide and her family are among those missing after the volcano erupted yesterday.

2.40pm: A Waikato DHB spokesperson has told 1 NEWS that eight patients are still in critical condition.

2.25pm: Ms Ardern closed her statement in Parliament by saying: "I say to those who have lost and grieve, you are forever linked to our national and we will hold you close."

National's Deputy Leader Paula Bennett has also addressed the House, opening her statement by thanking the Government for the updates and the work that has been going on.

"It is up to us to show our respect for all those who have been working at this very traumatic time.

"Now is also about the victims and family members who have been going through the worst 24 hours of their lives," Ms Bennett said.

She was speaking on behalf of Simon Bridges who is currently in Whakatāne.

2.10pm: The Prime Minister has opened Parliament's question time today with a statement on the White Island eruption.

She began by saying that "the scale of this tragedy is devastating."

Ms Ardern then acknowledged the courage of the helicopter pilots who responded to the incident immediately after the eruption.

"Our family in Australia has been heavily impacted, we feel the pull of our bond acutely at this time," she added.

"We know too there will be bigger questions in relation to this event.

"These questions must be asked and must be answered," the Prime Minister said.

1.55pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with first responders in Whakatāne this morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shares a hug with one of the paramedics who worked through the White Island volcano eruption. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with a paramedic who worked through the White Island volcano eruption. Source: 1 NEWS

1.50pm: The latest updates from police calls the victim recovery process a "heartbreaking situation".

"Recovering the remaining victims and returning them to their loved ones is an absolute priority for NZ Police," they say in a statement.

"Police are working closely with experts from GNS Science to get an understanding of the current environment on Whakaari/White Island and the likelihood of any further volcanic activity, as well as any risks posed to recovery teams by gases in the atmosphere.



"This is a heartbreaking situation for all involved and we are working to provide every support possible to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in the eruption."

1.40pm: White Island is still shooting out mud and steam from its vent, almost a day on from the eruption.

Volcanologist Dr Geoff Kilgour has issued an update and says the volcanic alert remains at level three.

"Since the eruption, seismic activity has dropped to low levels and there has been no further eruptive activity," he says.

"However, we are still observing localised steam and mud jetting from the active vent area."

There's still a risk of another smaller or similar-sized eruption within the next 24 hours - about the same likelihood as there being no eruption.

But Dr Kilgour warns there's a high level of uncertainly with the estimates.

"We also estimate the least likely scenario is a larger eruption."

GeoNet says it's not related to the eruptions on White Island.

1.06pm: A new photo reveals the remnants of a helicopter that was left behind on White Island after the eruption.

Volcanic Air confirmed to 1 NEWS the helicopter is their Eurocopter Ecureuil, which took four people and a pilot to the island yesterday.

All four were in the lower group when the volcano erupted, and were safely evacuated by a tourist boat.

The helicopter was destroyed. In the photo, it can be seen to have moved off the helipad and is covered in a thick layer of volcanic dust.

12.47pm: One of the first responders says the scene was like something from a TV show.

"When we got there, it was quite an experience - it was what I've seen in the Chernobyl mini-series," Russell 'Rusty' Clark told 1 NEWS today.

"Everything was just blanketed in ash. It was quite an overwhelming feeling - there was a helicopter on the island that had obviously been there at the time and its rotor blades were off it."

Mr Clark is an intensive care paramedic for Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

12.26pm: US Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown says they can't provide any specific information about US citizens affected by the eruption.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed this morning that tourists from the US were among those impacted, but did not specify whether they were injured, or among the dead or missing.

In a statement today, Mr Brown said they're providing all possible consular assistance to those affected.

"Our sincerest condolences to the families of those lost and injured in this tragedy," he says.

"Out of consideration for those involved, as well as privacy concerns, we cannot provide any specific information on US citizens that were affected by the eruption.

"We'd like to thank the very brave helicopter pilots and crews and other first responders who raced to evacuate people during the eruption and its aftermath."

Mr Brown says they remain in "close communication" with local authorities.

12.18pm: It's a sombre mood on board the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, docked at the Port of Tauranga.

ABC News journalist Donna Field is on the cruise with her family and told 1 NEWS she can't understand how the victims' families are feeling.

"They get that knock on the door of that cabin with that unthinkable news," she says.

"It's a really strange thing. You're on this ship with 500 other people, it's this party, holiday mode, and things just kind of subtly turn.

"I think everyone's kind of coming to terms with how someone's holiday has ended in such a tragic manner."

12.07pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made her way to Whakatāne Airport.

The road has been closed to the public and a neighbour told 1 NEWS today she understands the airport is being used as a temporary morgue.

She says the area has been very quiet today compared to yesterday, when numerous helicopters were there following the eruption.