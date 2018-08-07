Live: Jacinda Ardern returns to Question Time, set to be quizzed by Simon Bridges

Questions to Ministers - Parliament.nz

Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of the Government’s policies, statements, and actions in relation to the New Zealand economy?

Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Education: What recent progress, if any, has been made on the Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme?

Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Does he stand by all his reported statements regarding KiwiBuild?

JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Transport: Do the funding allocations in the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport justify increases in fuel taxes over the next 3 years; if so, how?

PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Building and Construction: What are the outcomes of yesterday’s meeting between Ministers and representatives of the construction sector?

Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: Does he stand by his statement to Q+A on Sunday, "I’m entitled to hear the concerns of provincial employers; I’m entitled to hear the concerns of regional leaders”; if so, what are the concerns he’s hearing?

Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Will he commit to reducing teacher ratios in primary schools in this term of Government to reduce class sizes?

JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister of Defence: What recent reports has he received on the New Zealand Defence Force’s approach to paying the living wage?

Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he agree with the statement by the Attorney-General that his Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Bill will have a chilling effect on the expression of dissenting views by MPs?