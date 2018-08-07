Live: Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges primed for Question Time, with economy set to be a hot topic

Questions to Ministers - Parliament.nz
Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?
KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he seen on the need for innovation in the New Zealand economy?
Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the Prime Minister’s comment, “I absolutely believe that our agenda will grow the economy, will make sure businesses are in a position to grow and prosper, because I need that economic growth to be able to lift the well-being of all New Zealanders”?
Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he still think the ANZ survey of business confidence is junk?
Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Justice: What recent announcements has he made about the Family Court?
Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?
JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What advice, if any, did she receive in respect of the obligation to act in accordance with the Minerals Programme for Petroleum regarding the Government’s decision to offer no new offshore permits?
ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister for Building and Construction: What procedures, if any, will she put into place to ensure Government agencies adhere to MBIE’s Government procurement guidelines for construction projects?
Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all of his statements on the Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Bill and the potential chilling effect it will have on the expression of dissenting views?
CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Internal Affairs: Does she stand by all her statements around the Government inquiry into the appointment of the Deputy Commissioner of Police?
Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What confidence can the public take from the view of the National Bowel Screening Programme that was released this morning?
STUART SMITH to the Minister of Justice: What advice, if any, has he received on the need for the Canterbury Earthquakes Insurance Tribunal?