Live: Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges primed for Question Time, with economy set to be a hot topic

1 NEWS
Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he seen on the need for innovation in the New Zealand economy?

Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the Prime Minister’s comment, “I absolutely believe that our agenda will grow the economy, will make sure businesses are in a position to grow and prosper, because I need that economic growth to be able to lift the well-being of all New Zealanders”?

Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he still think the ANZ survey of business confidence is junk?

Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Justice: What recent announcements has he made about the Family Court?

Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?

JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What advice, if any, did she receive in respect of the obligation to act in accordance with the Minerals Programme for Petroleum regarding the Government’s decision to offer no new offshore permits?

ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister for Building and Construction: What procedures, if any, will she put into place to ensure Government agencies adhere to MBIE’s Government procurement guidelines for construction projects?

Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all of his statements on the Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Bill and the potential chilling effect it will have on the expression of dissenting views?

CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Internal Affairs: Does she stand by all her statements around the Government inquiry into the appointment of the Deputy Commissioner of Police?

Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What confidence can the public take from the view of the National Bowel Screening Programme that was released this morning?

STUART SMITH to the Minister of Justice: What advice, if any, has he received on the need for the Canterbury Earthquakes Insurance Tribunal?

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

The daughter of a Taranaki Black Power president recently jailed for rape has been convicted and fined $1000 after naming her father's victim on Facebook.

Gabrial Tiana-Lee Pepe Weston, who had sought a discharge without conviction, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court today for sentencing.

The 25-year-old had earlier pleaded guilty to breaching a court suppression order.

Ms Weston revealed the identify of her father's victim in June soon after, Dennis Craig Weston, had been found guilty of rape and indecent assault.

Earlier this month Mr Weston, the president of the Stratford chapter of Black Power, was jailed for nine and a half years for the rape and indecent assault of the partner of his gang prospects.

She posted: "Here you go whanau the one that wished not to be named" above a screenshot of the victim's Facebook profile.

Ms Weston made further posts threatening the victim who had automatic name suppression.

One featuring a picture of the victim and her children she captioned: "This ugly huck muck".

The posts lead to other people posting threats such as the victim "better dig her hole now" and "Where is she kuz let's get her".

Crown prosectuor Justin Marinovich told the court that the gravity of the offending spoke for itself.

"Given the nature of these orders and certainly the protections that avail complainants and victims, as this victim is in terms of sexual offending, and the protections surrounding that," Mr Marinovich said.

"So in terms of gravity and the effect that such breaches can have on the administration of justice and the victims themselves the Crown sees this at a serious level."

Ms Weston's defence lawyer Susan Hurley argued that a conviction could hinder Ms Weston, who is two years into an early childhood teaching qualification, from becoming a registered teacher.

Ms Hurley argued that outweighed the gravity of the offending.

The Crown, however, argued that whether Ms Weston had a conviction or not would make no difference to the police vetting revealing the nature of this offending.

Mr Marinovich said that the only offending likely to affect her chances of gaining registration were those to do with family violence, offending against children and objectionable material.

In dismissing Ms Weston's application for a discharge Judge Tim Black said he accepted that her chances of gaining registration as an early childhood teacher could be affected by a conviction, but not that it would effectively bar her from the profession.

After reading several of Ms Weston's posts to the court, Judge Black said he had to be mindful that the purpose of the legislation was to prevent the re-victimisation of victims.

"This offending has had a profound affect on the victim. The victim was raped by your father. She has had to relocate to Australia to avoid threats levelled at her by persons associated with him. She is clearly a vulnerable person."

Although Judge Black gave Ms Weston credit for her early plea and previous good character, he said the offending was effectively a rule of law, administration of justice type of offence, and it had to be effectively denounced.

The Vice-Chancellor of Massey University says she will not speak to media today after cancelling Don Brash's planned speech - and Mr Brash wants an apology.

Jan Thomas pulled the plug yesterday citing security concerns after reports of a gun threat were made, but police have confirmed to 1 NEWS today they were not contacted before the decision to cancel was made.

Mr Brash says he believes Ms Thomas cancelled his speech based on his views on race and political representation, and says she is stifling free speech.

Ms Thomas has today refused to speak to media about her decision.

"I think they must be really embarrassed," Mr Brash said.

"Not only because they've been caught out misleading the public about why they really cancelled the speech, but also because of the huge outpouring of support for the principle of free speech.

"People on the left, people on the right - they're all saying free speech is fundamental to our democracy and should be protected."

Mr Brash's speech would have come hot on the heels of last week's controversial visit by Canadian alt-right speakers Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern, which prompted protests, threats and political divide.

Some have suggested that Massey may have defamed Mr Brash by cancelling his speech, but he today confirmed to 1 NEWS he will not be pursuing any legal action.

The former National Party leader says he didn't support the Canadian far right speakers, only their right to speak. Source: 1 NEWS

VIEWS MISCONSTRUED

Mr Brash said the university had misconstrued his support for free speech for support for the Canadian speakers.

"I defended their right to speak, not them personally, or their views," he said.

"She clearly thinks I have views that shouldn't be heard on campus.

A talk by former National Party leader Don Brash was cancelled due to security concerns. Source: 1 NEWS

"I wasn't going to talk about Hobson's Pledge at all, I wasn't going to talk about the Canadian speakers at all, I was asked to talk about my time in politics.

"It's deplorable ... it would be nice to see her apologise and say 'this was a mistake, I'd like Don Brash to come back to Massey University some time in the future' - whether she'll do that or not I don't know, but that would be nice."

Canadian far-right commentators Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have brought their controversial message to our doorstep and sparked a debate about what’s free speech and what’s hate speech. Source: Sunday

Mr Brash is to be at Auckland University in a debate over whether political correctness is killing free speech, in which he will take the affirmative view.

Mr Brash was due to speak at the university, but had his speech cancelled by Jan Thomas. Source: 1 NEWS
