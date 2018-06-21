LIVE: It's a girl! Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce the birth of their first child

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

The pair announced the news on Ms Ardern's Instagram just after 6pm this evening.

In a statement, her office said: "The Prime Minister's Office can confirm that Jacinda Ardern has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

"The baby was born at 4.45pm Tuesday June 21 2018 at Auckland Public Hospital. She weighs 3.31 kgs.

"The child is the first for Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford."

Ms Ardern said: "I’m sure we’re going through all of the emotions new parents go through, but at the same time feeling so grateful for all the kindness and best wishes from so many people. Thank you."

Ms Ardern's office also confirmed the trio would spend the night together and would not be appearing in public until tomorrow, at the earliest.

A long wait

Source: Te Karere

The baby's arrival ended a week of waiting, during which Ms Ardern, 37, touched base with the Kiwi public through social media on Saturday, as she took time out to share one of her weekly highlights in an Instagram post.

"Even though this is the usual weekend bag of reading and papers, I never get tired of the section dedicated to children’s letters that have arrived that week.

"Total highlight!" the caption reads.

On Monday - the day after her due date - she again posted to Instagram again, this time a picture of her visiting her Mt Albert electorate office, with the hash tag #waiting.

An historic baby

The baby's arrival means Ms Ardern becomes the world's first country leader, in modern times, to give birth while governing. The only other comparable example was Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto giving birth to daughter Bakhtawar while in office, on January, 25 1990.

Further afield, Queen Elizabeth gave birth to two of her four children after ascending to the throne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Ms Ardern, who as an elected government official is not eligible for paid parental leave, now plans on taking six weeks of maternity leave, leaving Winston Peters as acting prime minister.

She'll fully resume her duties as prime minister around the start of August but will have significant input into major Government decisions while on leave.

Partner Clarke Gayford will take on the primary baby care responsibility on Ms Ardern's return to office.

The baby's first outing on the world stage is set to be a visit to the United Nations headquarters in New York.