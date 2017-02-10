LIVE: Incoming volunteers helping with stranded whales rescue urged to fuel-up in Takaka before heading to Farewell Spit

One hundred live whales have this morning been found stranded on Farewell Spit, in Golden Bay.

Join us as we bring you the latest on what's happening at Farewell Spit this morning.

9.15am:

Volunteers who are heading to Farewell Spit are urged to make sure they have supplies and fuel before getting there.

Project Jonah New Zealand says the journey from Nelson to Puponga is about 150km. But, due to the nature of the roads, this can take more than two and a half hours.

The last town with fuel and a supermarket is Takaka, which is 50km before Puponga.

It is strongly recommended that you fuel up here, as well as stock up on high-energy snacks, food, toiletries and water.

8.05am:

An attempt to refloat more than 100 live whales will be made about 11am today.

Project Jonah New Zealand is asking volunteers if they can arrive at Triangle Flat, at Farewell Spit before 10am, please come along.

A volunteer helps keep a stranded whale cool at Farewell Spit. Source: Facebook/Project Jonah New Zealand

Huge team gathers at Farewell Spit to rescue stranded whales. Source: Facebook/Project Jonah New Zealand

Essential equipment includes wetsuit, food, water, suncrean and a warm change of clothes.

7.50am:

There's a good chance 50 whales that were refloated yesterday are part of the 100 or so that were found stranded this morning.

The Department of Conservation's Andrew Lamason said some volunteers slep in their cars and in paddocks overnight, to help out with this morning's rescue efforts.

"We are expecting a smaller turnout of volunteers today because less whales are stranded," he said.

However, Mr Lamason says once high tide hits at 11.30am, they won't be able to control the number of people who arrive to help.

The story so far:

Facebook page Project Jonah New Zealand says a huge team is at Farewell Spit this morning.

Rescue efforts resumed this morning, as dozens of stranded whales awaited the high tide.

The surviving whales were left along on the beach overnight, with volunteers pulled off the beach due to the danger of working with large animals in the dark.

There were concerns overnight that the whales that had been rescued already, which were seen milling around the low tide mark, could res-strand themselves overnight.

A total of 416 whales beached themselves yesterday morning and between 250-300 were dead when they were found.

Volunteers re-floated about 100 whales but many of those re-stranded during the day.

Rescue efforts will begin today when the tide is approaching high and the whales gain buoyancy from the water about 10.30am.

