Live: Seven new locations of interest in Auckland added

Follow our 1 NEWS live updates as New Zealand starts day one of Alert Level 4.

What we know so far:

- New Zealand is in Alert Level 4 lockdown for three days, while Auckland and Coromandel will remain in Level 4 lockdown for seven days.

- It comes after a man in his 50s from Devonport on Auckland’s North Shore returned a positive result for Covid-19, having spent the weekend away in Coromandel.

- There are now seven cases of Covid in the community with two more announced at today's 1.00pm briefing - linked to the Devonport man. It has been confirmed he has the Delta variant.

- There are a number of locations of interest which are continuously being updated on the Ministry of Health's website. There are locations in both Coromandel and Auckland.

- Unsure what the rules are at level 4? You can visit the Government's official Covid website for all of the information.

4:52pm - The Ministry of Health has added seven new locations of interest in Auckland related to the Covid-19 outbreak in the community. They are:

Crumb Grey Lynn

Ariki Street, Grey Lynn, Auckland, 1021

Thursday 12 August

10.00 am - 10.10 am



Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen

7 Sale Street, Freemans Bay, Auckland CBD, 1010

Friday 13 August

9.00 pm - 12.00 am



Denny's CBD

51 Hobson Street Auckland CBD, 1010

Friday 13 August

1.00 am - 1.30 am



Bar 101

18 Elliott Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010

Friday 13 August

11.33 pm - 1.15 am



Sky City Casino

72 Victoria Street West Auckland Central

Saturday 14 August

1.15 am - 3.00 am



Pak n Save Wairau Road

30 Wairau Road, Wairau Valley, Auckland 0627

Saturday 14 August

3.20 pm - 3.50 pm



Devonport Pharmacy Devonport

33 Victoria Road, Devonport, Auckland 0624

Monday 16 August

2.15 pm - 2.30 pm

4.43pm - The Waikato DHB have released Covid-19 vaccination statistics to 1 NEWS for the region - including the Coromandel.

Almost 39 per cent of the Thames-Coromandel population (based on GP enrollments) have received at least their first jab. This is the highest rate in the Waikato DHB area, a spokesperson said.

In the neighbouring Hauraki District, 29.5 per cent have received at least their first vaccination. A total of 180,745 vaccinations have been delivered across the Waikato region to date.

The Waikato DHB said testing centres remain in Coromandel Town and Thames while a site is also open in Whitianga. A bunch of medical centres are also open for tests.

4.35pm - John Salud, the Deacon at Auckland Central Church for Christ, says 100 people were at the service attended by the one of the cases on Sunday morning.

He told 1 NEWS that he and his wife chatted to the woman confirmed to have contracted the virus, and her boyfriend, after the service for about 10 mins. He and his wife got tested on Wednesday.

Aside from the notice on the church’s Facebook page, he says the church is using email and WhatsApp group to contact members.

4.08pm - ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals has today reminded Aucklanders that many general practices are still open, despite the move to Alert Level 4 in the early hours of the morning.

A number of practices will also be open in order to swab test patients for COVID-19.

Bindi Norwell, Group CEO at ProCare says: "Most general practices will have moved to virtual or over the phone consulting now that we’re in Alert Level 4; but many are still open for activities that can’t be conducted online such as cancer screening, delivering childhood immunisations or testing for Covid-19.

"It’s essential that if people need medical attention that they reach out to their general practice by phoning ahead and finding out what support is available," she points out.

"Last time the country was in Alert Level 4, people held off from seeking treatment, and then in some instances found themselves in a worse place down the track because they delayed seeking initial treatment. We would be very disappointed to see this happen again, and think it’s really important that we take all of the learnings from the last lockdown and apply them now that we find ourselves in lockdown again," says Norwell.

"Patients can be assured that practices have all the appropriate precautions in place to protect them, so there is no need to stay away from their doctor’s surgery."



3.38pm - Close contacts of the man (Case A) at the centre of the current Covid Delta outbreak in the Auckland community have been “out and about” a lot according to Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield. So far two locations have been identified, - the Auckland Central Church of Christ in Freeman's Bay and Sky City casino.

This afternoon the church and Sky City issued statements saying they were working with the Ministry of Health and following their directions.

“Today at 1.30pm we were advised by Auckland Regional Public Health that a customer who visited the SkyCity Auckland precinct on the night of Saturday 14th of August has tested positive for Covid-19, Sky City’s statement said.

“The health and wellbeing of SkyCity’s employees and customers is paramount and we have robust contact tracing protocols in place to be able to respond rapidly.

“We are awaiting information from the Auckland Public Health unit that will assist us in reviewing our systems, including surveillance footage from the period that the customer was on site.”

The Church of Christ offered a similar statement.

“The Church of Christ have been advised by the Ministry of Health that we have been listed as a location of interest with regards to a close contact that has tested positive for COVID. We are working closely with the MOH to follow all directions given to us- isolation, social distancing and testing if/when instructed as of now.

“If you were a visitor Sunday 15th 10am service and you have not already been contacted by us, please advise the MOH 0800 358 5453 ASAP to be advised on how to keep safe.”



2.32pm - He says he knows with Delta "the risks are higher" hence enforcement will be leaned into "more than" other lockdowns - he says "we just can't have crowds of people gathering" but also acknowledges most around the country have been "really good" at compliance.

2.30pm - Coster says police have the ability to enforce breaches to lockdown restrictions including arresting people for example - for failing to wear a mask.

2.26pm - Coster says there have been protests over lockdown in Nelson, Tauranga and Auckland today. Four people have been arrested in Tauranga and four arrested in Auckland. Billy Te Kahika has reportedly been arrested after attending an anti-lockdown protest outside TVNZ. Coster said police had given “plenty of opportunity” for the crowds outside TVNZ to disperse but when they didn’t, they were arrested.

Billy TK arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Auckland

2.21pm - Police Commissioner Andy Coster says police have turned around a large number people appearing to head to holiday destinations.

2.04pm - Ardern says having the vaccine will protect people threefold, according to the CDC. She says having the vaccine will make a difference and will mean people are less likely to catch Covid, less likely to get sick "or die". She says people who have been vaccinated still need to be careful because breakthrough infections can occur in those fully vaccinated.

2.00pm - Vaccinations in some sites will start this afternoon but from 8.00am tomorrow - all vaccination sites will be operating under Level 4 conditions across the country. Ardern says it means there won't be as many people coming through to enable social distancing and safety. She says if anyone is booked for a vaccine in the next three days and "haven't heard anything" people should still go. Those aged 40 plus can proceed to make bookings for a vaccine from today on the Book My Vaccine website.

On Tuesday a daily record of 55,688 vaccine doses were administered. This includes 35,499 first doses, and 20,189 second doses.

1.57pm - Ardern says from 11.50pm tonight, those aged 12 and over will need to wear a mask when visiting essential services like supermarkets and service stations. That goes for those who work in these facilites as well. Bus terminals and taxis are also places where mask-wearing is essential.

1.55pm - Ardern says 633 cases have reported in NSW today, 92 were in the community while infected. She says Level 4 restrictions are in place in New Zealand to make our lockdown "as short as possible".