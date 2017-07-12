LIVE: Hail and gales on the way north as winter storm halts ferries with 7m swells

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits New Zealand, sweeping up the country from the south.

A layer of snow rests on Dunedin's St Clair Beach. Source: Mel Van De Klundert

1.30pm Sailings of the Interislander ferries have now been cancelled due to very high swells arriving sooner than expected. The company originally said sailings would be suspended from this evening, but this afternoon said swells of up to 7m had now arrived. Today's 2.45pm and 5.00pm sailings from Wellington, as well as the 6.45pm sailing from Picton have been cancelled. Freight sailings are expected to resume by Friday from Wellington at 6.30am and from Picton at 9.05am, with the first passenger sailing from Wellington at 9am and from Picton at 10.55am. The company said those times are still weather-dependent. Affected passengers will be contacted and rescheduled.

12.52pm As the storm sweeps up the country, flights into and out of Wellington airport are beginning to be disrupted with delays.

12.46pm The bad weather has caused Fastway Courier deliveries to be postponed across the country, NZ Herald reports.

12.37pm Large waves are hitting the Wellington coast line as the winter storm moves north.

NZTA are urging travellers to check prior to leaving home if going through the Central Plateau, with freezing temperatures and heavy snow expected tomorrow.

12.18pm Hail is on the cards for many parts of the North Island around this afternoon through to tonight, particularly around the East Coast, Taranaki through to the Bay of Plenty and Auckland to Northland.

12.09pm A number of ski fields have closed due to weather. Check the snow report here.

11.42am The America's Cup parade in Christchurch is due to start at midday, with snow falling in the city sure to make it a chilly event.

11.20am MetService have issued road snow warnings for Napier-Taupo Rd (SH5), the Desert Rd (SH1), Rimutaka Hill Rd (SH2), Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), Lindis Pass (SH8), Milford Rd (SH94) and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1).

To check when snow is expected to hit the area, click here.

11.18am Flights have been disrupted today flying in and out of Queenstown, Dunedin and Christchurch airport.

11.10am Christchurch America's Cup parade attendees are encouraged to wrap up warm for today's parade, according to NZN.

10.55am Metservice is predicting periods of heavy rain, now and severe southerly gales in central North Island.

"The strongest winds are forecast from tonight through to Thursday night with gusts of 140 km/h or more, especially about Wellington."

It was described as a "significant weather event", with the heavy rain, snow and strong wind combination possibly leading to floods and slips - making driving hazardous.

10.38am Photos show the full extent of the snow dump across the South Island.

Forest Creek Station, Rangitata Gorge. Source: Adam Chamberlain

Snow across Dunedin. Source: Tom Tremewan

West Melton from above, Canterbury Source: Stuart Whittle

10.26am There are multiple road closures around the Canterbury area. For more information click here.

10.06am Maritime New Zealand are warning boaties to keep an eye on conditions, due to the "Big seas and bad weather on the way".

10.01am There is a Strong Wind Warning for Taranaki, Kapiti, Wellington and Marlborough, a Heavy Snow Warning for areas of Canterbury and Kaikoura, Central North Island High Country including the ranges of Hawke's Bay and Manawatu - Metservice.

9.58am Traffic is free flowing down the SH1 Ngauranga Gorge after a slip yesterday disrupted traffic.

9.39am Snow has fallen on the Rimutaka Pass in the last half hour, according to NZTA Wellington.

9.33am SH1 north of Dunedin from Waitati to Pine Hill has been closed until further notice, AirNZ flights in and out of Dunedin Airport up until 12.40pm have been delayed or cancelled.

9.27am NZTA are advising all South Island travellers to check for area warnings and highway closures before leaving this morning.

Lee Wright, Transport Agency Journey Manager said "In many places snow is lying on top of ice making driving extremely dangerous".

8.57am Police are warning motorists in Dunedin to drive with caution, with the hill suburbs particularly affected. A minor number of crashes were caused this morning due to the weather.

8.55am Metservice are predicting snow could fall to ask low as 400-500 metres in the lower and central North Island.

8.47am Bluebridge Ferry has cancelled their crossings later this afternoon, with their last service at 2pm today. It is then cancelled until Friday morning.

8.40am Keep up to date with road closures here.

8.32am Air New Zealand said the weather conditions would likely cause disruptions across the country.

Ice, snow and thunderstorms predicted in Queenstown, Christchurch and Invercargill, potential early thunderstorms in Auckland, morning fog possible in Rotorua and Hamilton and strong winds in Wellington.

8.21am Some flights have been cancelled from flying in or out Queenstown Airport. For more information click here.

8.16am Metservice are reporting there is snow down to sea-level in Dunedin, and is predicting heavy rain and possible thunderstorms in Auckland.

7.50am Metservice officials say the snow is now falling a lot lower than expected.

SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn has been closed due to snow and ice.

7.46am At this stage the Amercia's Cup parade in Christchurch is still going ahead. It would have be a 'weather emergency' for the parade to change.

7.44am Fire emergency and police have attended only a few minor weather-related incidents overnight, less than expected. Police say their main duty overnight was helping set up road closures until traffic management were able to fully takeover.

7.38am With seven-metre waves forecast for Cook Strait, Interislander ferries have suspended bookings until Monday, July 17, next week. Read more here.

Twenty-five centimetres of snow has fallen on Coronet Peak and the Remarkables.

7.33am Metservice are reporting gusts up to 100km/h in Wellington, with rain sweeping up the North Island.

7.25am There are a number of road closures in the south Island including SH73 Springfield to Arthur's Pass, SH7 from the Hamner turnoff to Springs Junction, SH1 Waitati to Pine Hill, SH85 Becks to Wedderburn, SH8 Omarama to Tarras and, SH6 to Hawea, SH93 Mataura to Clinton and Dyers Pass Rd from Sign of the Takahe to Governors Bay Rd.

Earlier

A polar blast is bringing snow and strong winds to the South Island, and the bad weather is heading north.

More snow is forecast to fall over much of the South Island throughout the day, down to 400 metres in the central and lower parts of the North Island.

Metservice issued a warning for snowfall on the North Island's Desert Road from 6am this morning to 6pm tonight, with another period of significant snowfall possible tomorrow.

Heavy rain and gale-force winds are expected to batter parts of the upper South Island and Wellington.