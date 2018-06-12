LIVE: Gisborne farmers offered flooding support by government, Hastings area next in firing line

A subtropical low pressure system is impacting many parts of the North Island, with heavy rain overnight due to continue today along with strong winds in some areas.

1 NEWS will provide live updates and information as it comes to hand.

LIVE UPDATES:

11.20am: Hawke's Bay Emergency Management is warning people to avoid unnecessary travel. MetService is forecasting between 100-130mm of rain in the Ruahine and Kaweka ranges before midday tomorrow, which could result in rapidly-rising rivers. Close attention is being paid to the Esk River and the rivers around Wairoa.

11.12am: Fifteen North Island schools and six early childhood services are closed due to the weather. This is impacting 1883 students and 175 learners, the Ministry of Education said.

11.00am: The Unison power company say 469 properties are without power in Hastings, and 351 are without in Napier. Ellis Wallace Road, Aropaoanui Road and Makahu Ford are closed due to parts of the roads being flooded. Huiarangi Road is closed due to slips. In Hastings, between 20-50mm of rain fell overnight. In the central Hawke’s Bay area, Porangahau Road is closed is several parts due to flooding. Elsthorpe Road is also closed in one area due to flooding, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council reported.

10.44am: MAJOR UPDATE: Minister of Agriculture and Rural Communities Damien O'Connor and Associate Minister of Agriculture Meka Whaitiri say the government has classified the Gisborne storm flooding as a medium-scale adverse event. "The people in this area were just starting to clean up from the impact of the severe rainfall over Queen’s Birthday weekend," Mr O'Connor said. "During last week’s storms, the Hikuwai River rose three metres and passed flood warning levels within half an hour, worse than forecast and overnight, leaving farmers with little time to prepare". Ms Whaitiri said the main issues now revolve around stock and how to keep them fed through winter. The government is working closely with local CDEM, industry and community groups. The classification this morning means that people will be able to access resources to help clean up their farms, including fencing, floodgates, and seeding. Tax flexibility will also be offered, as well as income assistance options. For any advice or assistance call your industry body or local Rural Support Trust on 00 RURAL HELP (0800 787 254). In an emergency dial 111.

10.28am: The Napier-Taupo road (SH5) is now closed due to slips. SH2 from Gisborne to Opotiki is now also closed.

10.20am Police media have confirmed a person has been stuck in a car in flood waters on Shanley road in Hastings this morning. They were alerted to the incident at 9.30am and cannot confirm if the person is safe yet. The Fire Service are also in attendance and the Council have been alerted to the deep flood waters on the road. According to police, the Council are considering closing the road.

10.05am: Eastland Network reports that more than 500 properties have had power restored after it was cut due to weather overnight and this morning. The total number remaining without power now stands at about 1033.

9.51am: NIWA forecasting shows the South Island is also in for heavy rain over the next 48 hours - especially in the ranges above Kaikoura.

9.44am: Napier Port has closed its container terminal because of high winds and the risk that containers could fall from tall stacks.

9.14am: Gisborne district Council says the Wiggin Bridge on Tauwhareparae Road has been hit again, after being flooded last week. They have released images showing the extent of the damage, and say contractors are doing their best to clean up damage there and around the region.

The Wiggin Bridge on Tauwhareparae Road. Source: Gisborne District Council

8.44am: More strong winds are expected this morning and afternoon in many parts, and MetService advises people to tie do objects that may become airborne, such as trampolines.

8.25am: Delays are being experienced on the Wairarapa line in Wellington after a tree fell onto the tracks earlier. Updates are available here.

8.12am: Eastland Network reports a total of 1572 properties are without power due to the weather on the east coast and Hawke's Bay.

8.10am: MetService says the gale-force southeasterly winds in the Bay of Plenty will likely change direction to gale-force northeasterly about midday, and this could cause additional damage to trees. Winds are likely to ease this evening.

8.07am: Air New Zealand has warned travellers that there will likely be delays on many parts of the network today.

8.01am: MetService says there are some very strong winds offshore in the Bay of Plenty at the moment, with satellite imagery also showing significant rain.

7.56am: A section of State Highway 2, near Te Karaka, is closed as the the Waipaoa River reaches unsafe levels. The Hikuwai River, that runs through Tolaga Bay and out to sea, has also reached alert levels. Gisborne Council gauges shpow the river is at 11m - just 1m below where it peaked last week.

Flooding in Gisborne. Source: 1 NEWS

Flooding at a property near gisborne this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

7.51am: Gisborne District Council civil defence and emergency manager Louise Bennett said Te Karaka residents still had power supplies and were in phone contact. A house on Waimata Valley Road, in Gisborne, has been flooded.