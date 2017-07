LIVE: Gales and floods hit Wellington region, central North Island roads closed with ice and snow

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the polar blast bringing snow, rain and gales to much of the country.

2:18pm The Chateau Tongariro Hotel near Whakapapa skifield is cut off due to road closures all around it, and guests there are being advised to hunker down and stay warm.

1:46pm NZTA says all lanes at Ngauranga Gorge north of Wellington are now open again after being closed for a time this afternoon.

1:40pm The NZTA is advising all motorists that there are multiple road closures in the central North Island and telling them to avoid travelling, as major routes are closed until further notice. Full details of the closures are available on NZTA's traffic map here. The Napier-Taupo road is also closed due to ice and snow.

12.56pm State Highway 1 between Wellington and Lower Hutt, the Ngauranga Gorge, is closed due to a sign over the highway becoming loose due to strong winds.

12:53pm Masterton District Council has informed 1 NEWS that Joan's Pl and Cockburn St in east Masterton is flooded and closed.

They also say the Ponatahi Bridge, just outside Martinborough, has been washed out by a rising Huangarua river.

More flooding is expected, with up to 170ml of rain forecast to fall in the region before tomorrow morning.

12:43pm Power is gradually being restored to many areas experiencing outages in Wellington, with just under 1000 homes awaiting reconnection, down from more than 2000 this morning.

12:35pm Not everyone has been put off by the foul weather today.

After freezing temperatures and snow caused travel chaos yesterday, the polar blast is far from over, with more rain, gales and snow hitting the country today.

Central New Zealand has seen the worst of the weather today, with heavy downpours and sustained winds of 125 km/h recorded in Wellington.

The heaviest snow will be in North Canterbury, Kaikoura and the central North Island high country, with snow likely to build up to 20cm in the worst affected areas.

Travel has once again been impacted with road closures in place for both island's, and Interisland ferries cancelled until Friday.