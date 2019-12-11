Six people are now confirmed dead after a volcano eruption at Whakaari/White Island on Monday, with eight others missing and presumed dead on the island. We'll have the latest updates for you as they happen today.

Key points

Whakaari/White Island erupted at 2.11pm on Monday.

Six people are confirmed dead. Eight people are missing and presumed dead, with six bodies seen on the island.

47 people were on the island when it erupted. 30 are still in hospital and three have been discharged.

Rescue services have been unable to reach the island so far, due to risks of further eruptions.

Missing persons can be reported on the Red Cross's Family Links website

10.41am: A reporter has drawn comparisons to the Pike River disaster and the possibility trapped people were still alive after the first explosion, before being killed in the second.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Bird says that's not the case here.

"We're pretty satisfied that every person on that island was not alive at the time," he says, citing witness statements from the rescue helicopters staff and other witness statements.

"We cannot put other people in jeopardy to go out there until we're absolutely certain the island is safe."

10.36am: Acting Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Bird clarifies they have not begun an effort to recover the eight people from White Island.

"We're working up the plan on how we'd actually go about and do that," he says.

"We've got to be certain of the environmental situation on the island... We can make some decisions once we've got all of that information.

"Safety is a huge priority for us and we've got to get this right."

10.30am: Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Bird confirms a "significant operation" to identify and recover those lost has begun.

10.19am: Media are gathering for the 10.30am press conference at the Whakatāne Council building.

1 News will be live streaming this online and update will be provided in this live updates article.

Media gather for the joint press conference with Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall and Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Bird. Source: 1 NEWS

9.56am: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed recovery teams hope to access the volcano today.

She told Reuters emergency response officials would meet on Wednesday morning to "again start that process to try and get all information to make those decisions as quickly as possible".

9.50am: Flowers and tributes are being put up at Whakatāne wharf.

The tributes include hand-made cards and posters.

Part of the wharf has been blocked off by a chain-link fence, with some people weaving flowers and bouquets through it.

9.36am: Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall and Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Bird will speak to media in Whakatāne at 10.30am.

1 NEWS will be live streaming the press conference online and we'll have updates in this article as they come to hand.



9.28am: The police Deodar III boat has landed near White Island, according to a live shiptracker.

The HMNZS Wellington remains offshore the island.

9.05am: A fundraiser for the family of victim Hayden Marshall-Inman has raised nearly $3000 so far.

His sister Renee Radmacker lives in Vancouver, according to the GoFundMe page, with her husband and three sons.

A friend of the family created the fundraiser and posted an appeal for help on her Facebook page.

"Renee lives in Canada and obviously the cost to fly her and her family back to nz will be considerable. Please help out in any way you can," she wrote.

The family are now travelling to Whakatāne.

9.01am: Police say they'll address media in Whakatāne at 10.30am. We'll have the latest updates for you out of the press conference.

8.52am: Comparisons with the handling of the Pike River tragedy aren't really fair, Breakfast's John Campbell says.

"That was always the frustrating thing for me about Pike River, was that in the days [between explosions], people were saying that yes, it is safe to go in, and we will go in. The first responders at that scene were saying, 'Yes, we are prepared to go in'."

Hayley Holt agreed, adding that it was the mine rescue teams who were prepared to go in but they were stopped by police.

However in this situation, the first responders are the ones saying it's not yet safe to go.

"You've got to listen to them. It's them that are putting their lives at risk," Matty McLean says, earning a vehement "Hell yes" from Campbell.

8.41am: A thick plume of smoke can still be seen rising from White Island.

A Breakfast camera captured a shot from Whakatāne, with host John Campbell adding it's the "clearest it's been" this morning.

A thick plume of smoke can still be seen rising from Whakaari/White Island, two days on from the eruption. Source: 1 NEWS

8.29am: Australian and New Zealand cricket players will be banding together before their Test in Perth tomorrow to pay tribute to the eruption victims.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead says the tragedy "put things into perspective" for the team.

"It is a game and all we're playing is a game. And when you hear about lives lost and something tragic like that, it's devastating to hear. It's terrible to hear, and you don't wish that upon anyone."

The finer details for the tribute are still being worked out.

8.07am: With reports people were still alive on the island, a team of doctors made the bold call to jump into action, land and set up a triage centre on the still-erupting volcano.

"It's clearly an incident that's going to be etched on our memories forever," Dr Tony Smith told Breakfast this morning.

"We're used to seeing some very seriously injured people, but not on this scale. The scale, the sheer number of people, the extent of their injuries, the extent of their burns, was something that we as a country have not experienced before."

Before they landed, they had several contingency plans including possibly evacuating the island if needed, Dr Smith says.

But hopes of survivors quickly faded.

"It was very clear from looking at them that they were dead."

7.54am: Helicopter pilot James Tayler spoke to Breakfast this morning about being one of the first responders in Whakatāne.

People had "significant injuries" including burns and wounds from falling debris, as well as suffering from smoke inhalation, he says.

"Some people were pretty badly burnt early on."

Mr Tayler was one of the people who made the call to send their helicopter crews to help, and is supportive of retrieving the remaining bodies "if it's safe to do so".

"It's something the families really need for closure, to get the bodies, I think as soon as it's safe to do so people will be very keen to go and do that and help where they can."

He rejects comments calling the pilots "heroes", saying: "Not really, I'm just doing a job."

7.26am: The HMNZS Wellington remains offshore of White Island, while police's Deodar III vessel has also left from Tauranga this morning and is almost at the island.

A five-nautical mile exclusion zone remains in place around the island for all boaties.

7.14am: People still ski at Mt Ruapehu when it’s at the same warning level as White Island was, National leader Simon Bridges says.

The volcanic alert was raised several weeks ago to level two, and tours continued through that time.

On Breakfast this morning, Mr Bridges pointed out Mt Ruapehu - also an active volcano - still operates at the same warning level as well.

"We shouldn't be cavalier about it, we should be following what GNS says, but people do want to do these things and have been doing them for a hundred of years."

Yesterday White Island Tours chair Paul Quinn told Breakfast they work closely with GNS Science when it comes to the warning levels, and a level two warning remains business-as-usual for them. Two of its team are among those missing, presumed dead, on the island.

7.02am: The Ovation of the Seas cruise ship is leaving Tauranga now after staying to help authorities.

On Monday night, the captain made an announcement over the speakers that many people didn't return to the boat after the eruption.

It postponed its departure to help with authorities but has now taken off this morning.

It's heading to Wellington and Picton, and it was announced yesterday the planned cruise itinerary has been truncated.

A team from the cruise ship company remain on the site and at the hospitals to ensure people are supported.

6.53am: Post-mortems of the people who died will be carried out in Auckland today.

Dr Pete Watson, chief medical officer for Counties Manukau DHB, says of those injured, 27 have suffered surface burns to more than 30 percent of their body.

"This is really large in terms of the pressure it's putting on our units," he told 1 NEWS.

"It is possible not all of the patients will survive… We're doing all we can and we are confident in the expertise we have."

Burns units across the country are filled to capacity treating the injured.

6.36am: Authorities may attempt a recovery effort today, trying to retrieve the bodies from the island, 1 NEWS understands.

It's been too dangerous over the last few days for emergency services to head back to the island.

6.28am: In case you missed it - police announced they would launch a criminal investigation last night, before backtracking just hours later.

Deputy commissioner of operations John Tims announced the criminal investigation at a media conference yesterday.

Then later that evening, police said it was too early to confirm there would be a criminal probe.

Instead there will be an investigation on behalf of the coroner, carried out parallel to a WorkSafe New Zealand investigation.

6.16am: Cruise ship Ovation of the Seas is set to depart from Tauranga port at 6.45am.

Most of the people on the island were on a tour from the cruise ship at the time.

The ship delayed its departure by a day and will now take off without those injured passengers, continuing to Wellington and Picton.

5.29am: Six people are now confirmed dead after the eruption.

A person died from their injuries in Middlemore Hospital yesterday, police confirmed late last night.