LIVE: Firefighters expect SkyCity convention centre roof to collapse as blaze now under control

Follow 1 NEWS Now's live updates as firefighters continue to battle against a massive fire at SkyCity's International Convention Centre in Auckland's CBD.

5.30pm: Click here to view photos from the convention centre fire today.

5.10pm:

5.05pm: Firefighters hope the blaze in the roof will burn out by around 8pm tonight.

A drone sent up by firefighters surveys the situation while battling the SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre fire. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

4.50pm: Click here to watch the Prime Minister's full comments on the fire.

4.40pm: Jacinda Ardern has praised the "incredibly professional" firefighters for their efforts fighting the blaze.

She says APEC 2021 will still be in Auckland and the Government has a contingency plan.

4.30pm: It has been confirmed that a firefighter was taken to hospital early this afternoon with concussion, after part of the roof fell on him.

4.25pm: Fire and Emergency NZ have given an update on the fire.

They say they are“winning the battle against the fire” and it is contained.

However, they say it will be "some time yet" until the worst is over and there are still challenges over entry to the building.

3.50pm: 1 NEWS has been told that people have been able to retrieve their cars from the SkyCity car park.

One man says he was personally escorted to his car and guided out by a security guard.

The guard thought maybe 40 per cent of cars were still to be retrieved.

He said it smelt strongly of smoke but looked no different to normal.

SkyCity staff cars are still stuck as they are parked on the Nelson Street side under the fire.

The guard also said he'd been approached by people wanting to know when the gambling tables would be open again.

3.40pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has visited the scene of the fire and talked to firefighters battling the blaze.

3.25pm: Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS a firefighter battling the convention centre fire has been admitted to Auckland Hospital.

They could not confirm the condition of the firefighter at this stage.

The Prime Minister is lending her support to those battling the blaze. Source: 1 NEWS
