 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


LIVE: Fifty whales refloated as volunteers care for stranded Farewell Spit whales

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

the story so far

  • More than 400 whales have stranded at Farewell Spit.
  • Almost 300 are dead and efforts are underway to save the survivors.
  • Low tide is at 4.30pm, and the next high tide is not until 10.40pm..
  • Are you there? Please send your video and images to news@tvnz.co.nz.

1 NEWS Now will bring you developments from Farewell Spit as they happen.

A 1 NEWS camera captures heart-breaking footage of whales littered everywhere – and rescuers trying to herd the survivors back to sea.
Source: 1 NEWS
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.
Source: 1 NEWS

Are you there? Please email video and photos to news@tvnz.co.nz

3.40pm: The Department of Conservation has given updated figures on the Farewell Spit stranding. It says a total of 416 whales were stranded, and 50 whales have now been refloated and are out at sea. About 80-90 are still alive on the beach, and about 276 whales have died. 

3.20pm: 1 NEWS reporter Emily Cooper, who is at Farewell Spit, has posted a video showing just how many dead whales are at the site.

3.15pm: Massey University is sending a scientist to perform necropsies on some of the deceased whales in order to find out if a disease or trauma was behind the stranding. Dr Stuart Hunter says the animals are insulated with a lot of blubber, so they will decompose quickly and time is of the essence. Their goal is to find out if there is an underlying reason for the stranding.

3.00pm: The next high tide is at 10.40pm tonight, but experts say it is too dangerous to try to refloat whales at night, so the next attempt will have to be at high tide about 11am tomorrow morning.

2.50pm: A mother and daughter who travelled from Nelson to help save whales have named one of them Echo, and are hopeful of its survival. Watch the video below.

Hundreds of whales were stranded on Farewell Spit, many have died but there is hope left for some.
Source: 1 NEWS

2.20pm: The surviving whales are split along the beach, Project Jonah says. They are encouraging volunteers to read this guide before heading for Farewell Spit.

1.45pm: The next high tide at Farewell Spit is at 10.45pm - about 9 hours from now. Low tide is is about 4.40pm and volunteers will be pulled out of the water at sundown for their safety. Volunteers are being rotated by Project Jonah co-ordinators to keep them from getting too cold.

1.41pm: Louisa Hawkes of Project Jonah says she has never seen a stranding this big before. "This is quite emotional - it's encouraging to see the number of people who have come out to help ... We're going to give these whales the best chance we can ... Thank you to everybody who has come out to support us, particularly locals and medics who have driven some distance - it's really great to see everybody come out here to help the whales."

1.35pm: Update: About 45 whales have now been refloated, with volunteers forming a "human chain" to discourage the whales from coming back ashore. Blankets have been laid over the surviving whales, and they are being kept wet, and trenches are being dug around the whales to keep them comfortable.

1.30pm: The stranding is within walking distance of a popular cafe, and locals are joining forces with a number of tourists who have come down to take a look.

1.25pm: The area where the whales have stranded is a relatively high spot of Farewell Spit, and whales are known to usually strand further down the spit. This makes rescue efforts much more difficult.

1.05pm: Harrowing footage is coming in of whales making sounds of distress as volunteers try and keep them wet and comfortable.

12.55pm: This stranding is the third largest since records began in the late 1800s.

Around 70 per cent of the 400-odd whales that stranded died, but most of those who remained alive were successfully refloated. 

1 NEWS reporter Emily Cooper brings us the latest from the massive pilot whale stranding in Golden Bay.
Source: 1 NEWS

12.30pm: Our cameraman Sam shot these images of rescuers wading in water, trying to move the surviving whales out to deeper water.

Trained staff and volunteers moved in a line to encourage the refloated whales to swim away from danger.
Source: 1 NEWS

12.25pm: It's currently a waiting game for rescuers, who are desperately hoping the surviving whales won't restrand on the outgoing tide.

Low tide is at 4.36pm. 

Related

Environment

Nelson

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

LIVE: Fifty whales refloated as volunteers care for stranded Farewell Spit whales

00:35
2
The woman can be seen attempting to flee a car with her daughter before her attacker strikes back taking the child and driving off.

Video shows terrified mum trying to give toddler to McDonald's employee during drive-thru attack

00:33
3
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Watch: Golden Bay school girls sing soothing waiata to whale stranded at Farewell Spit

00:29
4
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


5

Students and staff hit with pellets forces Rotorua high school into lockdown

00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

LIVE: Fifty whales refloated as volunteers care for stranded Farewell Spit whales

Dozens of whales are back in the water, but with the tide going out, it's possible they could restrand.


00:20
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Umaga delighted for Tuipulotu's return: 'He has been waiting for this moment and so have we'

Tuipulotu says it's been hard watching the Blues train while he's been training solo.

00:47
Overall supreme winner of the Halberg Award, Lisa Carrington ( canoeing ) at the 54th Halberg Awards in support of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 9 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I've got lots more work to do."

01:15
Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Jack wants to know why the investigation is being launched now.


00:29
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Malone's speech was short, but packed with impact.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ