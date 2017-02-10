LIVE: Fifty whales refloated as volunteers care for stranded Farewell Spit whales

1 NEWS Now will bring you developments from Farewell Spit as they happen.

3.40pm: The Department of Conservation has given updated figures on the Farewell Spit stranding. It says a total of 416 whales were stranded, and 50 whales have now been refloated and are out at sea. About 80-90 are still alive on the beach, and about 276 whales have died.

3.20pm: 1 NEWS reporter Emily Cooper, who is at Farewell Spit, has posted a video showing just how many dead whales are at the site.

3.15pm: Massey University is sending a scientist to perform necropsies on some of the deceased whales in order to find out if a disease or trauma was behind the stranding. Dr Stuart Hunter says the animals are insulated with a lot of blubber, so they will decompose quickly and time is of the essence. Their goal is to find out if there is an underlying reason for the stranding.

3.00pm: The next high tide is at 10.40pm tonight, but experts say it is too dangerous to try to refloat whales at night, so the next attempt will have to be at high tide about 11am tomorrow morning.

2.50pm: A mother and daughter who travelled from Nelson to help save whales have named one of them Echo, and are hopeful of its survival. Watch the video below.

2.20pm: The surviving whales are split along the beach, Project Jonah says. They are encouraging volunteers to read this guide before heading for Farewell Spit.

1.45pm: The next high tide at Farewell Spit is at 10.45pm - about 9 hours from now. Low tide is is about 4.40pm and volunteers will be pulled out of the water at sundown for their safety. Volunteers are being rotated by Project Jonah co-ordinators to keep them from getting too cold.

1.41pm: Louisa Hawkes of Project Jonah says she has never seen a stranding this big before. "This is quite emotional - it's encouraging to see the number of people who have come out to help ... We're going to give these whales the best chance we can ... Thank you to everybody who has come out to support us, particularly locals and medics who have driven some distance - it's really great to see everybody come out here to help the whales."

1.35pm: Update: About 45 whales have now been refloated, with volunteers forming a "human chain" to discourage the whales from coming back ashore. Blankets have been laid over the surviving whales, and they are being kept wet, and trenches are being dug around the whales to keep them comfortable.

1.30pm: The stranding is within walking distance of a popular cafe, and locals are joining forces with a number of tourists who have come down to take a look.

1.25pm: The area where the whales have stranded is a relatively high spot of Farewell Spit, and whales are known to usually strand further down the spit. This makes rescue efforts much more difficult.

1.05pm: Harrowing footage is coming in of whales making sounds of distress as volunteers try and keep them wet and comfortable.

12.55pm: This stranding is the third largest since records began in the late 1800s.

Around 70 per cent of the 400-odd whales that stranded died, but most of those who remained alive were successfully refloated.

12.30pm: Our cameraman Sam shot these images of rescuers wading in water, trying to move the surviving whales out to deeper water.

12.25pm: It's currently a waiting game for rescuers, who are desperately hoping the surviving whales won't restrand on the outgoing tide.