Live export ship bound for China arrives in Napier without certification

A ship which will be used to carry thousands of cows to China which berthed in Napier without the required export certification has been granted approval in principle, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).



The ship arrived at the Napier Port yesterday afternoon to collect 4700 breeding cows to set up dairy farms in China.

Loading onto the Yangtze Fortune is being overseen by MPI vets, with further checks to be conducted upon completion to ensure all animal welfare requirements are met, MPI director of animal health and welfare, Dr Chris Rodwell, said in a statement.



"A vet will be on board for the journey to ensure animal welfare requirements are met during the voyage and the strengthened requirements put in place this year will ensure we receive a 30-day post-arrival report in addition to a voyage report."

The Chinese ship, was being investigated by The Australian Department of Agriculture after it was turned away from Portland following a biosecurity breach on August 23.

MPI said while the ship has 'Australian Certificate for the Carriage of Livestock' there had been issues with livestock tagging in the past.

But the animal welfare group SAFE said it hoped the ship refused certification because of its track record.

SAFE chief executive Debra Ashton said: "We're really not sure why on earth the boat would be here this soon when the certificate hasn't been approved.

"We hope that the boat will fail the certificate and all of the checks because it does have a pretty bad history of animal welfare."

Ms Ashton said it was surprising the boat had arrived in the country before a export certificate was approved.

The Government ordered a review into the live export trade in June.

MPI said they had introduced stronger requirements earlier in 2019 which stipulates exporters are required to provide a report on the condition of the animals 30 days after the arrival at their destination.

In August people protested Yangtze Fortune's sister ship live exporting over 5000 cattle to China.