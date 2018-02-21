 

LIVE: Ex-Cyclone Gita leaves with thunderstorms and high winds forecast, New Plymouth on boil water notice

High winds and possible thunderstorms are expected to whip across central New Zealand as the remnants of ex-cyclone Gita leave a trail of flooding and road closures. Keep updated with 1 NEWS NOW's live developments.

11.48am NZTA have said there is "significant damage" to the Takaka Hill road in Tasman, with about several days of closure expected.

"There are 16 slips between Riwaka Valley and the Summit of Takaka Hill with two sections of road completely washed away," said Frank Porter, Transport Agency System Manager. "We understand how important this highway is to Golden Bay and will be doing our best to get that link re-established."

11.42am The Westland District Council announced State Highway roading status:

• Kumara to Jacksons is CLOSED and will be reviewed at 12 noon.
• Hokitika to Fox Glacier is OPEN.
• Fox Glacier to Haast is OPEN.
• Haast to Makarora is OPEN.

Powerco reported that thousands of properties were affected yesterday, and outages continue today.
Source: 1 NEWS

11.30am From 1 NEWS reporter Sam Kelway: Taranaki farmers are surveying the damage this morning following a "wild" night in New Plymouth.

Many have generators and are able to continue milking despite widespread power outages.

11.26am: The New Plymouth District Council have issued a boil water notice for New Plymouth, Bell Block, Waitara, Tikorangi, Onearo and Urenui.

11.25am: Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi said they are keeping an eye on "the potential for more heavy rain in South Canterbury and Otago, and the effect of this on river levels". 

11.20am: Nelson City Council are warning residents to not swim in rivers and beachers for 48-hours "as surface run-off could be a health risk".

They also said there was one minor sewage discharge in The Haven area.

11.11am: Christchurch's State of Emergency has lifted. 

Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.
Source: 1 NEWS

11am: Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi is setting out in a helicopter to assess the South Island damage. 

Latest from MetService: "Cyclone Gita is now sitting offshore to the east of Canterbury, and will gradually move away to the southeast. As it moves away, the wind and rain will both gradually ease, with just a few showers left around the coast by tomorrow morning."

Earlier: 

For 5.30am-11am updates, click here. 

- Wellington: SH1 has suffered damage between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki, one lane is open.
- Nelson/Tasman: The weather looks to die down this morning, but patches of heavy rain are forecast midday. There are closures on the road from Riwaka to Takaka.
- West Coast: There are a number of road closures and power supply isn't guaranteed
- Taranaki: Thousands were without power
- Christchurch: Despite significant rainfall, the council says it got 50 per cent less than expected

