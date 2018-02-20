LIVE: Emergencies declared, roads and power cut, flights cancelled as ex-Cyclone Gita lashes NZ

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates as ex-tropical Cyclone Gita starts to batter New Zealand.

As Cyclone Gita approaches the country central New Zealand is bracing for heavy rain and high winds. Dozens of schools and some roads have already been closed on the West Coast and Nelson today.

STORY SO FAR:

More than 20,000 students and pre-schoolers have been affected by school and early learning centre closures.

Power outages have hit residents in Taranaki and Tasman districts.

Parts of state highways are closed on the West Coast and the Kaikoura region.

Canterbury and the Marlborough Sounds are getting significant rainfall



Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has declared a State of Emergency for the city council's area.

The centre of Cyclone Gita is barreling towards the West Coast and upper tip of the South Island.

Air NZ has cancelled all services into and out of Wellington from 2.45pm today through until midnight.

Low-lying Christchurch residents have been told to prepare to evacuate due to heavy rain.

Police have warned motorists to be aware of high winds and debris on the roads and drive with care.

6.01pm: Emergency services are going door to door evacuating homes in Hector and north Granity, two small coastal communities just north of Westport.

Gita now poses a potential real threat to people's lives so residents will be forced to evacuate if they don't leave on their own.

Police say it is too dangerous for them to stay and it will become more dangerous for those trying to help them. Free accomodation will be provided.

Wind and the high tide overnight (3am) are the primary concerns.

5.49pm: All schools and early learning centres in the Buller District and Grey District will be closed again tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education says today 90 schools and 98 early learning centres in Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast, Canterbury, Wellington and Taranaki regions closed, impacting more than 20,000 students and pre-schoolers.

The ministry is advising parents and whānau to keep in contact with schools/kura and early learning centres tomorrow following the severe weather that forced today's closures.

5.35pm: PowerCo is reporting 12,949 properties in Taranaki are without power due to the strong winds of Cyclone Gita.

5.30pm: Spark has made its wifi network free to anyone.

5.25pm: The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of additional road closures in the South Island and urging drivers to delay trips if possible until the severe weather has passed.

SH6 from Hokitika to Franz Joseph was closed at 4pm due to strong winds and is likely to remain closed overnight.

SH6 from Westport to Rapahoe (north of Greymouth) was closed earlier today due to flooding and strong winds. The road is expected to remain closed overnight, with a further assessment to be made tomorrow morning.

SH6 at the Gates of Haast is also reduced to a single lane, with traffic controls in place.

SH60 from Riwaka to Takaka, Tasman District, was also closed just after 4pm due to fallen trees across the highway, slips and flooding at the turnoff to Kaiteriteri.

SH1 north and south of Kaikoura remains closed due to heavy rain and the risk of slips and rockfalls. The highway will be reassessed in the morning.

Route 70, the inland road via Waiau remains open for road access to Kaikoura. While crews are aiming to keep it open as long as possible, drivers are urged to delay all but essential trips in the area until the severe weather has passed.

All drivers travelling from Picton to Christchurch are advised to take the Lewis Pass route via Waipara and St Arnaud.

5.14pm: Emergency services are preparing to evacuate residents from seafront properties in Hector and Granity, two small coastal communities just north of Westport. Police, Fire Service and Civil Defence are gathering there already to assess the best way to do that safely as strong winds intensify.

5.10pm: A Network Tasman spokesperson has told 1 NEWS there are roughly 3000 power outages in the Tasman district, 2500 of them in Golden Bay.

A flooded reserve in Motueka as Cyclone Gita hits the region. Source: Julie Hay

5.05pm: The Marlborough Sounds have had "serious rain" ahead of ex-Cyclone Gita's arrival.

4.46pm: MetService says the west of the country is now in a very strong northerly flow ahead of the centre of ex-Cyclone Gita. In Westport, winds are currently gusting over 90 km/h.

Powerco is reporting 4730 power cuts in Taranaki, the majority of them caused by strong winds.

4.40pm: Power is out in Takaka, Golden Bay. The full impact is yet to be confirmed by Network Tasman.

4.35pm: A state of emergency has been declared for the Buller District in response to Cyclone Gita.

The decision to declare was made primarily to protect lives and to give emergency services the powers they need to be able to evacuate residents if deemed necessary.

Mayor Garry Howard says: "The issue we have is that if the weather pattern happens as predicted the worst will hit in darkness.

"Granity in particular has high seas predicted and along with high winds this is not a good situation for those in seafront properties".

Police and Emergency services are currently assessing if and when evacuations will happen

4.30pm: A dark and ominous sky has been captured by Jacqui Irwin over Nelson as Cyclone Gita approaches the region.

Ominous skies over Nelson as Cyclone Gita approaches. Source: Jacqui Irwin

4.20pm: Fire and Emergency NZ have had three callouts to downed power lines and two to trees fallen onto roads in the New Plymouth area.

The calls have been to several areas including Waitara, Oakura, Rahotu and Kaimiro.

New Plymouth District Council says it's keeping an eye on the weather situation and liaising with Civil Defence.

4.10pm: The storm has brought a summer dusting of snow to The Remarkables in Queenstown.

'We've got a bit of snow coming in from the south-southeast," said Ross from The Remarkables.

"We hope everyone further north is safe with that rain. And of course, for us, this is just a taste that winter is on the way."

Tree down in Richmond, Nelson. Source: 1 NEWS

3.55pm: Christchurch City Council, which declared a State of Emergency this afternoon, is urging people in rural areas to stay off the road, particularly after dark.

It says the storm could cause flooding, slips and fallen trees on Banks Peninsula. Farmers should move stock from low lying areas and creeks prone to flooding.

People in low-lying areas should move valuable possessions up high, and move cars to higher ground.

"This is an unpredictable weather event. We want people to be as prepared as they can be," said Mayor Lianne Dalziel.