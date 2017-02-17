LIVE: Embattled Christchurch mayor says 'I will be held accountable' over timing of Port Hills fire state of emergency

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the yellow line. Source: 1 NEWS

7.07am - Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee is this morning calling for a review into of Civil Defence saying the Christchurch fires highlight the need to streamline Civil Defence legislation. Mr Brownlee says he thinks a state of emergency should have been called earlier.

6.54am Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel told TVNZ's Breakfast this morning she's prepared to be held accountable if it's found she should have declared a state of emergency earlier. "I will be held accountable for the decision I made today." But she says if a state of emergency was declared earlier it would have made no difference to the fire fighting effort. Ms Dalziel says of the overall situation in Christchurch: "It's been hard for people but I got a real sense of confidence yesterday."

6:40am A small amount of people continue to stay at the Te Hapua Welfare Centre. Two other welfare centres (Nga Hau E Wha marae and Selwyn welfare centre) have closed.

6.29am Civil Defence advises the roads that were closed yesterday are expected to remain closed today. A list of the closed roads can be found at the bottom of these updates. Staff from an American Antartic ship docked in Lyttelton have been helping police with cordons.

6.16am Fire cordons will remain place until at least tomorrow, Saturday 18 February, Civil Defence advises.

6.13am Cashmere Primary School will remain closed today. News of school closures can also be found here.

6.07am Even though the fires are more under control than they were yesterday authorities have to remain viligant. 1 NEWS reporter Lisa Davies says hot spots could continue to flare up over the next three weeks. A Hercules aircraft with fire retardant is expected to arrive from Australia today.

5.48am Power remains cut to 174 households according to a 5:45am update from electricity provider Orion.

5.35am Fire fighters used thermal-imaging technology to help them battle the blazes overnight.

5.15am 1 NEWS' Christchurch staff are delighted to report it is currently raining in Christchurch which is sure to help dampen fire hot spots.

5.08am Good news for Christchurch weather-wise with MetService forecasting rain. They forecast occasional drizzle from late morning and northeast winds.

4.50am Authorities have been monitoring the Port Hills fires overnight and into this morning. Three rural fire crews with 15 staff and three NZ Fire Service crews with three tankers and 21 staff are monitoring the situation.Two hot spots flared up near Dyers Pass since midnight but neither were serious.

