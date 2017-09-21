LIVE Election 2017 results: How is your party faring tonight?

Breaking News
LIVE: Maori Party in fight for survival as early results show tight battle with Tamati Coffey in key electorate
Party list votes are coming in. Here's how it looks.
VIEW GRAPHIC: 1 NEWS statistical analyst says this is how Parliament will look on current results - with Peters holding balance of power
With 62.5 % of the vote counted this is how it looks:
National 46.6%
Labour 35.5%
NZ First 7.4%
Greens 5.9%
TOP 2.0%
Maori 1.1%
ACT 0.5%
Electorate results
No results to call yet.
