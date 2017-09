Party list votes are coming in. Here's how it looks.

Source: 1 NEWS

With 16.0 % of the vote counted this is how it looks:

National 46.1%

Labour 36.5%

NZ First 7.0%

Greens 6.0%

TOP 1.9%

Maori 0.9%

ACT 0.4%

In total, 1,240,740 Kiwis cast early votes, to the end of Friday.