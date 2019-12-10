LIVE: Eight people still missing, presumed dead, after White Island volcano eruption

Eight people are missing, while five others have been confirmed dead, after White Island/Whakaari erupted off the Bay of Plenty yesterday. Police say it's unlikely more people will rescued alive. We'll bring you the latest developments throughout the day in these live updates.

Key points

White Island/Whakaari erupted at 2.11pm yesterday.

Five people are confirmed dead. Eight people are missing and presumed dead.

47 people were on the island when it erupted. 31 are still in hospital and three have been discharged.

Rescue services have been unable to reach the island so far, due to risks of further eruptions.

7.38am: Two separate groups were on the island when it erupted.

One group was near the crater at the time, while the other was further out, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this morning.

While 39 people were rescued and evacuated from the island, eight people remain missing and are presumed dead.

Five people have been confirmed dead so far.

7.14am: Rescuers who leaped into action immediately after the eruption were "incredibly courageous", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

The situation was still volatile with risks of further eruptions when several helicopters made their way to the island.

A Westpac Rescue helicopter successfully landed and was able to help evacuate people.

"They made an incredibly brave decision," Ms Ardern says.

Boats in the area also helped evacuate people.

7.04am: Eight people have been confirmed missing, believed dead, after the White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Kiwis were on the island at the time of the eruption as well as tourists from Australia, the US, UK, China and Malaysia.

Forty-seven people were on the island at the time of the eruption. Thirty-one are still in hospital while three have been discharged.

Five people have been confirmed dead. It's believed anyone still on the island is also dead.

When asked if there was anywhere on the island survivors could have taken shelter, Ms Ardern had a blunt response.