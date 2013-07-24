LIVE: Early results in - National races to early lead in Vote 17

Stay with 1 NEWS for the latest LIVE updates of the 2017 New Zealand election.

7.40pm: Electorate - Interesting results are coming in with 13.1% of the overall vote counted:

Auckland Central Labour's Helen White is leading National's Nikki Kaye (with 9.2% counted)

Hutt South: National's Chris Bishop is leading ahead of Labour's Ginny Anderson with 6.2% counted

Nelson: Nick Smith of National ahead of Labour's Rachel Boyack by a large 1,990 with 29.5% counted

Ohariu: Peter Dunne's old electorate - Labour's Greg O'Connor ahead of National Brett Hudson 20.3% counted

Te Tai Tokerau Kelvin Davis Labour ahead of Hone Harawria of Mana with 11% counted

Waiariki - Labour's Tamati Coffey coming ahead of Te Ururoa Flavell with 5.4% counted

7.30pm: Almost half of advanced votes are in - National 46.8%, Labour 36.2%, NZ First 7.1%, Green 5.8%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 0.9%, ACT 0.4%.

7.22pm: Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell crossing over to 1 NEWS from Rotorua, he's currently losing to Labour's Tamati Coffey in the Waiariki elecorate (this is just of 2.9% of the vote, leading by 178). He said "it's still early days, got a long way to go". He says he will "assess" any political coalitions at the end in of the night, when asked by host Mike Hosking which coalition he would prefer to go with.

7.17pm: 20.9% of the advanced votes are in: National 45.7%, Labour 36.8%, NZ First 7.2%, Green 6.1%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 1%.

7.11pm: The first results are in! 11.11% per cent of the advanced votes have been counted. The results are coming in quick. National 46%, Labour 36.6%, NZ First 7.1%, Green 6.1%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 1%.

7.08pm: The 1 NEWS' team are stationed around the country following the leaders, the numbers and the outcomes of the 2017 election. The National Party are hosted at Sky City, Labour are at the Auckland Aotea Centre, NZ First are at the Stand in Russell.

7.00pm: The voting booths have officially closed, with the early votes expected to be released in just half an hour. This year, a massive 1,240,740 people voted ahead of election day, compared to the 2014 election where only 717,579 voted early.