LIVE: Dunedin elects new mayor, as election results come in from across the country

Unofficial results from Dunedin show Green party Candidate Aaron Hawkins has won the mayoralty.

At 35, Mr Hawkins is one of the youngest mayors in the country.

His win comess after incumbent Dave Cull decided against running.

Hamilton

Paula Southgate has beaten incumbent mayor Andrew King.

Ms Southgate missed out on the top job at the last election by just six votes on recount.

Christchurch

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel speaks to reporters at the Christchurch City Council offices. Source: rnz.co.nz

Progress results show Lianne Dalziel will serve a third term as mayor.

The current vote count shows Ms Dalziel has a clear majority with 44,811 votes.

Her nearest rival, Darryll Park, received 28,260 votes.

The next highest polling mayoral candidate was John Minto, who received 8739 votes.

Lianne Dalziel has been mayor of Christchurch since 2013 after serving as an MP in the Labour Party for 23 years.

Gisborne

Rehette Stolz has won the Gisborne mayoralty in a landslide a few months after taking over from the city's long-term mayor, Meng Foon.

Mrs Stolz received 8,121 votes to the 2,700 won by her main rival Meredith Akuhata-Brown.

Rotorua

Incumbent mayor Steve Chadwick has been voted in again with a majority of nearly 2,000 votes.

Invercargill

Sir Tim Shadbolt was re-elected as mayor after getting 8903 votes ahead of rivals Darren Ludlow and Becs Amundsen, who got 5878 and 3003 votes respectively.

Wellington

In Wellington, mayor Justin Lester faced compeition from his two main rivals, long-time councillor Andy Foster and Diane Calvert.

Hutt City

Campbell Barry beat three-term mayor Ray Wallace.

Napier

Kirsten Wise will be Napier's new mayor after beating former National MP Chris Tremain by more than 8,000 votes.

Whangarei

Sherly Mai has been re-elected as mayor, winning her third term in office.

Marlborough

John Leggett has returned as mayor for a second term.

Thames- Coromandel

Sandra Goudie beat her nearest rival, Len Salt by nearly 3,000 votes as she wins another term in office.

Hastings

Sandra Hazzlehurst wins a second term as mayor.

