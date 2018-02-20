LIVE: Dozens of schools closed as central regions prepare for Cyclone Gita's arrival

Ex-Cyclone Gita will today bring very heavy rain and strong winds to central parts of the country - follow along with 1 NEWS' live updates here for information as it comes to hand.

CURRENT SITUATION SUMMARY:

Heavy rain has already set in this morning in central parts of the country, with very heavy downpours expected this morning, including during Wellington's rush hour. Strong, potentially damaging winds are due to hit from the early afternoon, as well as very high waves. Transport disruption is likely in many areas due to surface flooding, slips and accidents. Affected areas will mostly be from Raglan south, all the way down to Buller and North Canterbury.

LATEST UPDATES:

8.36am: Wellington City Council says rubbish collection will proceed today, but that residents should ues judgement in determine whether to put out loose objects for collection.

8.15am: More than 40 schools and early learning centres will be closed today at the top of the South Island, the Ministry of Education reports.

The schools affected are:

Appleby School, Awahono School (Grey Valley), Barrytown School, Blaketown School, Brooklyn School (Motueka), Buller High School, Clifton Terrace School, Cobden School, Collingwood Area School, Dovedale School, Enner Glynn School, Fox Glacier School, Franz Josef Glacier School, Garin College, Granity School, Greymouth High School, Greymouth Main School, Haast School, Henley School (Nelson), Hira School, Hokitika School, Inangahua Junction School, John Paul II High School, Kaniere School, Karamea Area School, Karoro School, Kokotahi-Kowhitirangi School, Kumara School, Lake Brunner School, Matai School, Maruia School, Motueka High School, Motueka South School, Nelson Central School, Nelson College for Girls, Nelson College for Girls Prep School, Paparoa Range School, Parklands School (Motueka), Paroa School (Greymouth), Reefton Area School, Riwaka School, Ross School, Runanga School, Sacred Heart School (Reefton), South Westland Area School, St Canice's School (Westport), St Joesph's School (Nelson), St Mary's School (Hokitika), St Patrick's School (Greymouth), St Paul's School (Richmond), Tapawera Area School, Tasman Bay Christian School, Tasman School, Upper Moutere School, Waimea College, Wairau Valley School (Blenheim), Wakefield School, Westland High School, Westport North School, Westport South School and Whataroa School.

The early learning centres affected are:

Granity/Ngakawau Playcentre, Westport Kindergarten, Westport Playcentre, Reefton Early Learning Centre, Kawatiri Kids, Westport Early Learning Centre, KidsFirst Kindergarten (Greymouth), KidsFirst Kindergarten (Karoro), Active Explorers (Hokitika), Active Explorers (Nelson St), Active Explorers (Shakespeare St), Harper Park Early Learning Centre, PORSE Nelson/Marlborough/West Coast, The Children's House (Greymouth), The Children's House (Hokitika), Busy Bees, KidsFirst Glacier Country ELC, Learning Land and Rutherford St Kindergarten.

8.03am: WREMO has issued a wind warning for the Wellington region - Kapiti, Wellington and Wairarapa could see severe gale force winds gusting to 120kmh from 7pm tonight, and Wellington city could see winds gusting up to 130kmh from this evening.

7.54am: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme that Civil Defence has been doing a lot of preparation ahead of Gita's arrival, and urged people to stay informed and prepared as the storm arrives later today.

7.50am: Manawatu-Whanganui Civil Defence reports that rivers are coping with the rain well so far, but also say they will continue to monitor their levels throughout the day.

7.26am: Civil Defence Director Sarah Stuart-Black has urged people not to underestimate the storm, and to plan appropriately. She told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme that families should be making contingencies plans in areas likely to be affected, especially around their transport plans.

7.20am: MetService has released an updated track map showing the likely path of the centre of Gita.

7.07am: The Wellington Regional Emergency Management Office (WREMO) reminds people that very strong winds are due later today, saying objects like trampolines can become airborne and very dangerous. Gusts could reach 130kmh and outdoor furniture, toys and any other loose objects should be secured.

6.49am: Areas west of Motueka could very heavy rain today - between 150mm and 200mm. Civil Defence is urging people to prepare for the possibility to power cuts, water outages and road closures.

6.45am: A live webcam is broadcasting in Wellington showing Lyall Bay on the south coast. Some flight delays are expected as the storm hits Wellington Airport nearby, and passengers are strongly advised to keep up to date with departure and arrival schedules here.

6.33am: AccuWeather has provided a useful graphic showing the approximate areas of impact:

6.18am: On the West Coast, authorities chose last night not to enforce a state of emergency, but will revisit their decision this morning at 9am. All schools, early childhood centres and polytechnics have been closed for the next two days. An emergency operations centre is on standby in Hokitika. The heaviest weather is due to hit about 11am and wind gusts could reach 150kmh.the

6.13am: MetLink Wellington reports that rail services on its network are so far unaffected by the rain from Gita. Very heavy rain is due to begin hitting the capital this morning during rush hour, and MetLink advises keeping up to date with their timetable here.