LIVE: Devastating Port Hills fire rips through more than 2000 hectares as fire crews and helicopters try to control the blaze

11.20am: New Zealand Red Cross announced the upcoming Run to Remember in Christchurch is cancelled following the massive Port Hills fire.

The event was due to take place on Sunday but the event course is part of critical access for emergency services fighting the fires, making it impossible to take place.

11.15am: The Ministry of Education say Kidsfirst advise their Cashmere Kindergarten is closed today and will most likely remain closed tomorrow.

They are also monitoring the situation with smoke and fire in regards to four other kindergartens located at the base of the Port Hills.

11.05am: Reports on the number of houses destroyed or damaged so far have varied overnight, but the Fire Service confirms five have been lost, three in Worsleys Road and two in Hoon Hay Valley Road.

The Civil Defence said emergency services are preparing to continue efforts over the weekend at the minimum, and the current focus is directing the massive fire away from people and property.

Today's crew includes 15 helicopters and a fixed wing aircraft, which is the maximum number that can safely be in the air at one time.

On the ground there are also fire fighters, Department of Conservation members, territorial authorities and volunteers.

Christchurch Police also have 50 officers working around the clock on the operation.

10.55am: Home and Family have shared some tips for Christchurch families to help children cope with the natural disaster.

"Talk about what's happening and let them know their feelings are normal," said Home and Family in a statement.

They also suggest parents be honest with their children, as imaginations can often be scarier than reality, but also remember to talk about the positives such as the community helping those affected.

10.40am: Christchurch Civil Defence Emergency Management shared a map showing the 2075 hectares affected by the fire in Port Hills region today.

10.27am: One man is facing the brunt of the Port Hills fire having lost his home in Christchurch earthquakes and now losing his house to the fires.

"Feeling really unsettled and would be happy if anyone had a caravan/campervan with facilities we could use for a while," James Frost posted in the Evacuation housing group.

Nearly 50 people have replied with offers of help.

10.15am: Deaf Aotearoa are providing updates on the Port Hills fire using sign language. You can watch them here.

10.00am: Prime Minister Bill English is going to be giving a Press Conference at the Central Command Unit on Old Tai Tapu road at 12.30pm.

He will talk to the media after doing an aerial survey of the Port Hills fire.

9.54am: A bit of good news at Worsley Spur thanks to helicopter crews the fire is looking better than it has all morning.

What was flames is now smoke on the side of the valley, crews in the area are now working to control those hotspots to prevent any flare ups that could threaten homes.

The Civil Defence said they cannot put the fire out, so today's focus is controlling the blaze and all resources are being used to do so.

ROAD CLOSURES

Cashmere Road west of Kaiwara Street through to Kennedys Bush Road.

Worsleys Road

Hoon Hay Valley Road

Kennedys Bush Road from the roundabout with Rock Hill Drive Including the southbound cycle track

Worsleys Track from Worsleys Road

Dyers Pass Road between Hackthorne Road to Governors Bay Road. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass

Summit Road between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

Old Tai Tapu Road between Osterholts Road and Early Valley Road

Early Valley Road

Holmes Road

CANCELLATIONS

Bus services:

Due to the fire and evacuations all Metro bus Blue Line trips will end at Princess Margaret Hospital until further notice.

No bus trips will run to the Cashmere Hill.

All trips travelling to Westmorland will end their trips on Cashmere Road near Penruddock Rise, and bus trips will depart travelling towards Eastgate from stop 33348 on Cashmere Road instead. Keep up to date here.

Events:

The upcoming Run to Remember in Christchurch is cancelled.