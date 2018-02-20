LIVE: Cyclone Gita bearing down on New Zealand with heavy rain, wild winds and travel disruption expected

Ex-Cyclone Gita will today bring very heavy rain and strong winds to central parts of the country - follow along with 1 NEWS' live updates here for information as it comes to hand.

CURRENT SITUATION SUMMARY:

Heavy rain has already set in this morning in central parts of the country, with very heavy downpours expected this morning. Very heavy rain is expected during Wellington's rush hour. Strong, potentially damaging winds are due to hit from the early afternoon, as well as very high waves. Affected areas will mostly be from Raglan south, all the way down to Buller and North Canterbury.

LATEST UPDATES:

6.33am: AccuWeather has provided a useful graphic showing the approximate areas of impact:

6.18am: On the West Coast, authorities chose last night not to enforce a state of emergency, but will revist their decision this morning at 9am. All schools, early childhood centres and polytechnics have been closed for the next two days. An emergency operations centre is on standby in Hokitika. The heaviest weather is due to hit about 11am and wind gusts could reach 150kmh.

6.13am: MetLink Wellington reports that rail services on its network are so far unaffected by the rain from Gita. Very heavy rain is due to begin hitting Wellington this morning during rush hour, and MetLink advises keeping up to date with their timetable here.

5.55am: MetService has numerous severe weather warnings in place. For localised information, see their website here.