LIVE: Countdown to National Party leadership vote, with decision set for midday today

A new National Party leader will be announced before noon today.

The 56-member caucus meets at 10.30am and five candidates get their last chance to pitch for the job ahead of a secret ballot.

Amy Adams, Simon Bridges, Judith Collins, Steven Joyce and Mark Mitchell are in the running.

8.13am:

It seems the National Party's Twitter page is where the new leader will be first revealed:

7.53am:

Some notable quotes form the candidates in the last few days arguing how they distinguish themselves for the top National Party job:

Mark Mitchell: "I've got a very big international career. I know where opportunities are and I know where risks are."

Amy Adams: "The thing I think I offer is the ability to appeal to the widest range of New Zealand voters. I think I'm the person amongst us who has the greatest broad base appeal to voters and as a leader I would show that."

Steven Joyce: "Firstly the experience, the vision for New Zealand's future. Perhaps I've been lucky enough to see first hand... what this country is capable of."

Simon Bridges: "I'm the right blend of freshness and experience. I believe New Zealanders deserve better and we're the best team to do that in the 2020s. I've got that blend of some youth, I'm 41, I've got a young family, but also I've got a raft of senior portfolios."

Judith Collins: "I was a leader in the legal profession and also business. No other candidate has had any time in opposition, and I don't count the last three months as meaning much.

I'm incredibly strong in my views about what I believe and I also listen certainly to the National Party base."

7.30am:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on 1 NEWS Breakfast this morning she has "absolutely no idea" which National Party candidate will win the leadership vote.

"Of course I'm interested but there's a big difference between that and knowing what's going to happen," Ms Ardern said

"Having gone through it so many times I just look at any other party that's going through it and feel sympathy.

"Just anyone who goes through leadership challenges, they're hard, and the way they're sometimes portrayed.

"Because literally you're up against colleagues you worked alongside and often you'll respect and it's always portrayed as quite a fractious event, and it not always is."

However, Ms Ardern said it would make no difference to her her approach to governing which of the candidates won.

"I have to say over the entire period I've been Prime Minister I've had, I think, probably one of the most formidable options that National had in the form of Bill English.

"Ultimately though it's about every day just doing the job to the best of your ability, it's the same for anyone, I think you're always focused on the job you're doing.

"The way that someone might counteract or interact with you might changes depending on their style but I'll just stay exactly the same."

7.15am:

No one is likely to get the 29 votes needed to win on the first ballot.

The lowest-polling contender will drop out and voting goes on until one of them has the support of a majority of caucus members.

Mr Bridges, at 41 the youngest candidate, is being tipped in most media reports with Ms Adams, the former justice minister, close behind.

The second preference votes are going to be crucial.

The progressive voting system makes it difficult to pick a winner - as well as the existence of 10 MPs who came in at the last election.

Ms Collins, by far the most visible of the candidates, says "you just don't know what's going to happen".

On Monday she rejected the suggestion that she had only one supporter, calling it "a load of bollocks".

When the choice has been made the party will announce the winner, and shortly after that the winner will hold a press conference in parliament.

The deputy leadership, currently held by Paula Bennett, will also be decided.