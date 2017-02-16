LIVE: Civil Defence warn Port Hills fire is still spreading, about 400 houses evacuated, 127 without power

Follow all the latest developments below:

"Do not underestimate this fire" - watch our 1 NEWS reporter with a 4am Christchurch fire update:

5.23am: Energy company Orion are warning customers there could be more power cuts throughout the day, so try be prepared with torches.

5.15am: Selwyn District Mayor, Sam Broughton told Breakfast he'll be speaking today with Gerry Brownlee, who said he was "perplexed" by the response to the fire.

"Every resource has been thrown at that fire from the ground and the air," said Mr Broughton.

5.05am: Police are now door knocking to evacuate residents downhill of the Sign of the Takehe on Dyers Pass Road as far as and including Kiteroa Place and Pentre Terrace.

If you feel unsafe police are advising you to self-evacuate.

5.00am: Police are urging people not to rubberneck, as it is disrupting their efforts to get everyone to safety.

4.55am: The fire is reportedly kicking off again at Victoria Park in Christchurch, the Fire Service told 1 NEWS is has flared up again "on the ridges".

4.45am: As the fire spreads across nearly 2000 hectares, weather forecast of easterly winds today is good news because it could push back the fire that's been spreading from a south westerly area and stop it from reaching several homes.

4.35am: A total of 127 homes remain without power, most are located in the Cashmere Hills area and have been without power since 10.30pm last night. Here are the affected areas.

4.25am: There is a real sense of anxiety in Christchurch, one woman who was not evacuated from her home told 1 NEWS she trusts the civil defence, but went to watch for herself just how bad the fire is in order to judge her own safety.

4.15am: Christchurch is expected to get to about 21 degrees today, and wind is expected to reach about 45km/h, but rain is due over the next couple of days, which will hopefully help with the fire, Breakfast's Matty McLean said.

4.05am: Hundreds have been as the fire has crossed Dyers Pass below he sing of the Kiwi and is now developing in Victoria Park.

It's also now close to a dense housing area in Westmoreland.

Evacuations are continuing in Hoon Hay Valley and Kennedy's Bush Roads, plus streets near Longhurst Terrace in Cashmere.

3.48am: Two Worsley Spur residents refused to sleep overnight, as flames crept closer to their homes. Steve Hoare, who was looking at his home through binoculars, told 1 NEWS he was there "just to see whether the house will go up or not". He said he left his sprinklers on to try to save the lives of his sheep.

3:28am: Civil Defence says there are still some "very active fronts" - but not as many as there were prior to midnight. The overnight drop in temperature and rise in humidity has been helpful. Estimates are still currently that about 400 households have been evacuated from the areas around Victoria Park/Dyers Pass Road, Worsleys Road, Westmorland and Kennedys Bush.

3:25am: Sunrise will take place in Christchurch about 6.50am this morning, and first light 30 minutes before at about 6.20am. Firefighting helicopters have been grounded overnight, as working in the dark is too dangerous, but they are set to resume at first light.

3:10am: 1 News Breakfast program, with Hilary, Jack and the crew will be live from 4am this morning as they cover the Port Hills crisis. You can watch the live stream here from 4am.

3:08am: Firefighters are currently in a holding pattern with winds having died down. But the fire service says from here conditions will begin to worsen as the day starts heating up. Firefighters are trying to just hold the blaze until first light when air support will resume.

3:01am: There's a power cut in and around Christchurch as a result of the big Port Hills fire. 122 properties are without power with 42 of those in the Cashmere Hills area out since 10.30pm last night. Here are the affected areas.

2:42am: The Fire Service says the fire is continuing to spread quickly, and crews are being rotated to keep them fresh. The effort is focusing on protecting properties until first light when helicopters can start operating again.

2:25am: A Facebook page has been created for those wishing to offer housing to fire evacuees. You can click on it here, at Evacuation housing.

