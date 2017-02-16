LIVE: Civil Defence revises number of houses engulfed in fire from 40 to a handful

Find the latest updates as soon as they come to hand in one place here, as 1 NEWS provides rolling updates of important information and releases.

12.34am: Jos Ritchie from Civil Defence's emergency operations centre says the Marley Hill fire and Early Valley fire have merged.

12.25am: More citizen photos from the scene below:

12.14am: Civil Defence says helicopters and fixed planes have been stood down for the night. Ground crews and fire services are working through the night.

"The fires are burning within an estimated 1,655 hectare area on both sides of the Port Hills, but not all of this area is alight as the fire has been extinguished in some locations.

"If a member of the public is concerned about a flare up overnight, which they believe may threaten lives or property, we advise them to call emergency services on 111."

A map from the MODIS satellite showing locations of significant heat activity in the Port Hills within the last 24 hours, current as of midnight Wednesday. Source: NASA/MODIS

12.02am: Civil Defence has issued a correction to an earlier report that 40 homes had been engulfed. They now say only two or three homes have been engulfed on Worsley Spur.

11.52pm: Startling photos of the fire zone are flooding twitter. We've posted a few below. And just a word on 1 News' TV coverage of this story, we'll be staying on air with updates from our reporters at the scene every half hour throughout the night, you can catch them on TV1.





11.36pm: LATEST POLICE UPDATE: Police are assisting with the latest evacuations at Long Hurst Terrace, off Dyers Pass Road and residents should leave their properties immediately.

Police remind those who have been displaced that a welfare centre has been set up at Halswell Library, Halswell Road.

Anyone who is not able to evacuate themselves should call 111.

11.23pm: Police have confirmed 40 houses have been engulfed in flames on Worsley Rd. Police and New Zealand Defence personnel are currently evacuating homes in the Kennedys Bush, Cashmere and Hoon Hay Valley roads as well as homes from the Sign of the Takahe to Victoria Park. The advice from Civil Defence is that if you have any concerns about your safety, leave your home.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel earlier confirmed to Newstalk ZB that up to 400 people had been evacuated from the street.

10.26pm: Update from police: Residents in the area from the Sign of the Takahe, Cashmere to Victoria Park should evacuate their homes immediately. This includes Victoria Park Road, Pentre Terrace and Dyers Pass, south of Takahe Drive. The south side of Cashmere Road between Kennedy's Bush Road and Hoon Hay Valley Road is also being evacuated.



10.15pm: MAJOR UPDATE - Christchurch Civil Defence update - Residents from the sign of the Takahe to Victoria Park should evacuate their homes immediately. The fire has crossed Dyers Pass Road into Victoria Park.

9.50pm: We are also evacuating the south side of Cashmere Road to Kennedy's Bush Road, and to Hoon Hay Valley Road, says Christchurch City Council.

9.40pm - vision from the 1 NEWS weathercam on Sugarloaf reveals the ferocity of the blaze.

9.40pm - Civil Defence update: Around 300-400 people have been evacuated from homes in Worsley Road, Cracroft, the bottom of Hoon Hay Valley Road and the Westmorland area. Hundreds of others across the hills have self-evacuated as the fire spreads.

9.35pm Kordia says its transmission site located at the bottom of Sugarloaf, which provides services that include television and radio for the Christchurch area, is currently under 'significant threat by the Port Hills fire'. Kordia says it has activated its disaster recovery plans and is 'working with its customers to prepare for the worst'.

9.30pm: Authorities are advising that the fire has crossed Dyers Pass Road into Victoria Park, Christchurch City Council says. Police and theDefence Force are evacuating properties.

8.15pm Christchurch Police are putting extra patrols in fire-hit areas to provide reassurance to members of the public, and to check in on those with power outages. There have been no more evacuations since Kennedy's Bush Rd was cleared earlier today. Police suggested that it would be good for people to check on their neighbours, who could be feeling anxious.

8.10pm Authorities are stressing that anyone near the Port hill fires should be packed and ready to go at all times if required to evacuate.

7.39pm MAJOR UPDATE Three houses have been destroyed on Hoon Hay Valley Road this afternoon, and one on Old Tai Tapu Road. The Selwyn District Council says the fire is now within about 1655 hectares - though not all of that is alight, as some has been extinguished. The Marley Hill fire has spread down Worsley Spur causing considerable burning at the Christchurch Adventure Park, which has been evacuated. The fire is approaching the residential area of Westmorland.

ROAD CLOSURES

Cashmere Road is closed west of Kaiwara Street through to Kennedys Bush Road.

Worsleys Road is closed

Hoon Hay Valley Rd is closed

Kennedys Bush Road is closed form the roundabout with Rock Hill Drive. This includes the southbound cycle track

Worsleys Track from Worlseys Road is closed

Dyers Pass Road is closed between Hackthorne Road to Governors Bay Road. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass as the alternate route

Summit Road is closed between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

Old Tai Tapu Road is closed between Osterholts Road and Early Valley Road

Early Valley Road is closed