LIVE: Civil Defence evacuate about 1000 people, urge residents feeling unsafe to self-evacuate in areas near spreading ferocious Port Hills fire

6.55am: Lt Col Rob Loftus from the Defence Force told 1 NEWS the military is on standby to help out with the fires and support for residents in the affected areas.

6.45am: Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel responded to Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee's criticisms, telling 1 NEWS she will meet with him today.

"Gerry Brownlee's looking at if from Wellington, we're looking at it from the ground."

She said the priority today is getting the fire under control and keeping people and properties safe.

"It's a significant fire of incredible proportions," she said.

6.40am: Although sunrise is at 6.50am, it's pretty light in Christchurch right now, so helicopters with monsoon buckets are expected to start flying soon.

6.25am: As well as the Christchurch fire ban, there is now a total fire ban in place from South Canterbury through to the north end of the Hurunui District.

In their latest update, Christchurch Civil Defence say evacuations are still taking place as the fire now spans around 1800 hectares across the hills, with latest reports that is has now spread to the harbour side of Sugarloaf.

Although authorities are coordinating well to fight the blaze and support the community, the "situation remains very serious".

Seven houses are believed to be damaged by the fire since yesterday on Early Valley Road and Worsley Road said Civil Defence.

6.18am: Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee told 1 NEWS he's heading to Christchurch this morning and hopes to "stay out of the way" but ensure resources the government can provide are being used.

6.00am: 450 houses have been evacuated by Civil Defence from their homes in Worsley Spur, and it is estimated hundreds more have self-evacuated.

5.50am: Several residents forced to leave their homes, for possibly the last time, overnight are becoming frustrated.

Angry resident, Gavin Hughes told 1 NEWS he was evacuated at 10pm last night and was trying to return home, saying he felt his property was vulnerable to looters.

He was also annoyed he was only given five minutes to leave his property last night which left no time to pack belongings.

5.40am: Police are warning residents that there is no chance of fighting the fire off yourself, you need to evacuate when you are told even if it is frustrating.

There are cordons to keep general public out of evacuated areas, and large numbers of police and defence force staff are making sure the houses are kept safe.

5.30am: Someone shared a post from Antler Cafe to the Evacuation Housing group created overnight, the cafe opens this morning at 6.30am and is offering refuge to those affected by the fire.

If you need to charge your phone or somewhere to hang out you are more than welcome there, they say.

The cafe is located on School Road in Yaldhurst, Christchurch.

5.23am: Energy company Orion are warning customers there could be more power cuts throughout the day, so try be prepared with torches.

5.15am: Selwyn District Mayor, Sam Broughton told Breakfast he'll be speaking today with Gerry Brownlee, who said he was "perplexed" by the response to the fire.

"Every resource has been thrown at that fire from the ground and the air," said Mr Broughton.

5.05am: Police are now door knocking to evacuate residents downhill of the Sign of the Takehe on Dyers Pass Road as far as and including Kiteroa Place and Pentre Terrace.

If you feel unsafe police are advising you to self-evacuate.

5.00am: Police are urging people not to rubberneck, as it is disrupting their efforts to get everyone to safety.

4.55am: The fire is reportedly kicking off again at Victoria Park in Christchurch, the Fire Service told 1 NEWS is has flared up again "on the ridges".

4.45am: As the fire spreads across nearly 2000 hectares, weather forecast of easterly winds today is good news because it could push back the fire that's been spreading from a south westerly area and stop it from reaching several homes.

4.35am: A total of 127 homes remain without power, most are located in the Cashmere Hills area and have been without power since 10.30pm last night. Here are the affected areas.

4.25am: There is a real sense of anxiety in Christchurch, one woman who was not evacuated from her home told 1 NEWS she trusts the civil defence, but went to watch for herself just how bad the fire is in order to judge her own safety.

4.15am: Christchurch is expected to get to about 21 degrees today, and wind is expected to reach about 45km/h, but rain is due over the next couple of days, which will hopefully help with the fire, Breakfast's Matty McLean said.

3.48am: Two Worsley Spur residents refused to sleep overnight, as flames crept closer to their homes. Steve Hoare, who was looking at his home through binoculars, told 1 NEWS he was there "just to see whether the house will go up or not". He said he left his sprinklers on to try to save the lives of his sheep.

3:28am: Civil Defence says there are still some "very active fronts" - but not as many as there were prior to midnight. The overnight drop in temperature and rise in humidity has been helpful. Estimates are still currently that about 400 households have been evacuated from the areas around Victoria Park/Dyers Pass Road, Worsleys Road, Westmorland and Kennedys Bush.

