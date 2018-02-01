LIVE: Chaos on West Coast, town of Greymouth completely closed to public, as 'major storm' surges towards South Island

An intense weather system is set to barrel directly into the West Coast of the South Island this morning, bringing heavy rain and gale warnings for much of the country, including parts of the North Island.

11.52am

11.47am Nelson road closures due to storm surges and high tides:

Glenduan Road

Rocks Road (SH6) - all vehicles

Seafield Terrace and Airlie Street

Boulder Bank Drive

Whakatū Lane

Quarantine Road

Paru Paru Road

Akersten Street

Monaco

11.40am Greymouth CBD has now been completely closed and the public are being advised to remain well clear of the area.

Multiple pre-schools and the Polytech in Greymouth have now also closed.

The Greymouth District Council say most schools have chosen to close as the weather ramps up.

11.37am Taranaki Civil Defence are advising people living on Howard St (East Quay) Waitara, at the river mouth, to do a precautionary evacuation, and move to the Waitara Public Library.

11.31am Tamaki Dr in east Auckland, which runs alongside Waitemata Harbour, and had been severely flooded, is now completely reopened.

11.12am Numerous homes on the West Coast are being reported without power, however Westpower do not yet know how many.

Westpower electrical fault staff will not be deployed for repairs until it is deemed safe to do so.

11.00am Tasman District road closures:

- Tiphead Road, Greymouth



- Ruby Bay Road, Mapua



- Rocks Road, Nelson

Police are also recommending that people take extreme care when travelling on the Coastal Highway between Greymouth and Westport, as a number of trees have come down.

10:55am

10.50am Greymouth District Council, on the West Coast, has announced:

- all refuse collection has been cancelled and people are asked to bring their bins back inside.

- all schools in Greymouth have been advised to keep students inside to keep them safe from flying debris.

- Blaketown School, Karoro Schooland Cobden School in Greymouth have now been closed for the day.

10.34am West Coast road closures



SH73 Arthurs Pass to Kumara – strong winds – closed to campervans/high sided vehicles

SH6 Westport to Greymouth – CLOSED

SH6 Inanagahua Junction to Westport – CLOSED



10.31am Police say a number of roads have closed in the Nelson/Tasman area. There include:

• Tiphead Road, Greymouth



• Ruby Bay Road, Mapua



• Rocks Road, Nelson



10.28am MetService are warning of the "major storm" which is forecast to hit the South Island, "with significant heavy rain and strong winds" which will also impact parts of the North Island.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," MetService said.

10.25am There is now a strong wind warning for Taranaki, Wellingtonm Marlborough, Nelson, Buller, Westland and Canterbury high country,

10.03am The "main rain band" is about to hit Auckland, say MetService. There has already been surface flooding disrupting traffic, coupled with a king tide.

9.55am Auckland Transport are predicting Auckland's Tamaki Drive will be possibly open by 11am, "but this is an estimate only", they said on Twitter.

9.49am Various power cuts across the North Island

Town/city: Tauranga

Suburb: Te Puna

Properties affected: 43

Town/city: Martinborough

Suburb: Lake Ferry

Properties affected: 590

Town/city: Opunake

Suburb: Te Kiri

Properties affected: 152

Town/city: Wanganui

Suburb: Wanganui East

Properties affected: 432



Town/city: Wanganui

Suburb: Fordell

Properties affected: 143



9.46am There have been reports of flooding near the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning.

9.43am Stuff has reported Taranaki was hit hard by the ex-cyclone, which lifted roofs last night and took down power lines.

9.39am A truck is blocking part of the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

9.33am Auckland Transport say a section of Bucklands Beach has closed because of flooding, between Devon Rd & Hattaway Ave of The Parade.

9.30am MetService's Severe Thunderstorm watch has extended to these areas:

Northland

Auckland

Great Barrier Island

Coromandel Peninsula

Waikato

Waitomo

Taumarunui

Taupo

Taranaki

Taihape

9.22am The Buller Civil Defence is warning residents of the high winds, asking them to "remain vigilant and stay away from beaches and exposed areas".

9.10am Auckland Transport say due to closing Tamaki Dr, buses are being diverted through Ngapipi Rd, Orakei Rd, Shore Rd, Brighton Rd, St Stephens Ave and Gladstone Rd.

9.04am Flooding is sweeping over the east suburb of Maraetai in Auckland as the king tide reaches its peak.

8.54am Auckland Transport tweeted this morning: "Gulf Harbour ferry services will be replaced by bus today due to adverse weather conditions."

8.37am TVNZ1's Breakfast reporter Matty McLean says Auckland traffic along Tamaki Dr is at a standstill as a "large chunk" of the road is closed due to flooding. A couple told McLean it took them 1.5 hours to get just five kilometres.

8.35am A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the West Coast.

8.34am 1 NEWS reporter Sam Clarke said winds were "already dramatically starting to pick up" down in Greymouth as he reports from the West Coast town about to get hit by the remnants of the ex-cyclone.

8.21am There are currently Severe Weather Warnings for heavy rain in the Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and the Gisborne ranges, Mt Taranaki, Marlborough, Nelson and Buller, Tararua Range, Westland, Canterbury High Country, Fiordland, Otago and Southland.

Wind warnings are in place Southern Taranaki, Wellington, Marlborough, Nelson, Canterbury High Country, and Westland and Buller.

8.16am MetService tweeted: "Widespread rain with heavy falls continues over much of the South Island. Rain also moving into Northland and Taranaki."

8.00am South Island road warnings/closures as a result of the weather:

West Coast

SH6 Ross to Haast – Strong winds – Campervans and high sided vehicles are being asked to delay travel

SH6 Hokitika to Ross – Road closed

Southland

Sh94 Te Anau Downs to Fiordland National Park – Warning – delays expected in weather conditions

In Central Otago there has been rockfall and small slips so motorists are asked to take care driving through the region.



7.55am A 1 NEWS reporter says there is a backlog along Auckland's flooded Tamaki Drive for about 5 kilometres prior to closure at Ngapipi Rd.

7.50am Auckland commuters are battling surface flooding on Tamaki Drive, as a king tide pulls water up onto the road. The king tide is expected at 8.45am, so Auckland Transport are urging travelers to take different routes.

Earlier: On TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said the humidity associated with the ex-cyclone and the blast of cold air is a "match made in heaven".

"It's going to make a mess," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

The whole South Island is on watch, apart from the Canterbury Plains and Kaikoura.

Ms Griffiths said people can expect "very siginificant" rain fall. "We will expect flooding in some regions down there."

Parts of the North Island can expect a "burst" of rain.

"It's on and off, very intense rain, that high-humidity downpours," says Ms Griffiths.

Current king-tides around Nelson-Marlborough could see "some impact" for the area.

Areas down south could see a temperature drop of about 10 degrees, instead of the scorching 30-35 degrees seen recently.

Part of the Greymouth esplanade has been shut off as high tide at midday threatens the township.

Grey District Council members are out assessing roads and deciding on precautionary closures as the bad weather looks to pack in over the next few hours.

It is understood motor homes in low lying areas have been told to move to higher ground.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett is warning Kiwis to "batten down the hatches" ahead of the potentially damaging storm.

The wild weather could see up to 400mm of rain falling in the ranges of the West Coast and winds of up to 130km/h hitting South Taranaki, Wellington, Nelson, Canterbury, Westland and Buller.

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett says the worst of the weather is set to cross over the country around late morning but there will be a sting in the tail from a second low forming to the east of the South Island that will bring more heavy rain to the Canterbury region.

Nelson Civil Defence has issued a warning for the area which is set to be significantly impacted by the storm.

"We expect 3-5 metre waves around the Nelson City area, plus king tides around midday Thursday and midnight Thursday.

"With the low pressure from this system and the wind piling the sea into the head of Tasman Bay, sea level could be elevated up to a metre above predicted tide levels in Tasman Bay," a spokesperson said.

A similar warning has been issued further north in Tauranga where the local council is warning of potential flooding from heavy rain coupled with king tides.

The Grey District Council have already announced a road closure in the West Coast region as they anticipate high seas to impact the road to Jellyman Park in Cobden.

The storm is expected to clear the country by midday tomorrow leaving fine weather and cooler temperatures in its wake.