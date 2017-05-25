LIVE: Budget 2017 - Labour Leader Andrew Little responds to the 2017 Budget

Welcome to LIVE coverage of the 2017 Budget, the first delivered by new Finance Minister Steven Joyce.

2: 53pm: Andrew Little has said the winners of the 2017 Budget is for "the top earners who take home most of the tax benefits."

"It’s not a Budget for the future, it’s a Budget for September 23," Andrew Little said.

2: 51pm: "Nine years under this National Government, New Zealanders are asking why their rent is rising so fast... and why in this beautiful country of ours do we have the highest teen suicide rate." - Labour leader Andrew Little.

2:47pm: Labour leader Andrew Little has heavily criticised the 2017 Budget, labelling it The dollar bill budget, which doesn't address the shortage of housing.

2.45pm: The Budget invests $1.24 billion into law and order over the next four years which includes a $503.8 million Safer Communities Package which will see the employment of 1, 125 police staff and $763.3 million in capital funding for more prison capacity. $32.9 million will be given to bring down soaring burglary rates.

"Budget 2017 continues to invest in services that will enhance our criminal justice system and reflects the Government’s ongoing commitment to keeping New Zealanders safe," Mrs Bennett says.

2.30pm: The first stage of Auckland's City Rail link will get $436 million and Wellington's commuter rail network will receive $98 million for upgrades.

"The Government will invest a total of $32.5 billion over the next four years in new infrastructure, which is a 40 per cent increase on the last four years," Mr Joyce says.

"The New Zealand Transport Agency alone will invest $9.17 billion in new State Highways over the next four years, and will open over 540 lane kilometres of new highways."

2.27pm: The Education sector will receive $1.1 billion over the next four years, with $767m going towards dealing with population pressures and funding roll growth. There will be six new schools built, two expansions, 11 special education satellites and 305 new classrooms across the country.

2.19pm: $3.9 billion has been allocated to New Zealand's Health Sector including:

-$1.76 billion in new money for Direct Health Boards

-$1.54 billion for care and support workers plus increased investments in disability support services, ambulance services, pharmaceuticals, mental health services, elective surgery and primary health care.

2.17pm: Earthquake Commission (EQC) levies will increase from 1 November to help rebuild its Natural Disaster Fund (NDF), which has been depleted following the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes.

"Insured homeowner will pay an increase of up to $69 per homeowner per year, including GST," Mr Joyce says.

2.14pm: The Treasury’s latest forecasts show surpluses growing from $1.6 billion in 2016/17 to $7.2 billion in 2020/21. The operating allowance in Budget 2017 has been increased to $1.8 billion per year.

2.12pm: Seven billion dollars will be allocated over four years in Budget 2017 to sustain and expand public services in health, education, law and order and social development, including:

-$3.9 billion over four years in New Zealand’s health sector.

-$1.1 billion over four years for schools and early childhood centres.

-$1.2 billion over four years for law and order

-$803 million over four years for other social services, including $185 million for social housing services



2.10pm: The Government has announced a $2 billion per year Family Incomes Package.



"The Package will lift the incomes of 1.3 million families by an average of $26 a week. It is expected to lift 20,000 families above the threshold for severe housing stress, and reduce the number of children living in families receiving less than half the median income by around 50,000," say Prime Minister Bill English.

1.59pm: Watch the LIVE stream of the 2017 Budget delivered by new Finance Minster Steven Joyce here.

1.57pm: Speculation says the a Steven Joyce will deliver a so-called Families Package which will be a combination of tax threshold changes, tweaks to Working For Families, and a boost to the accommodation supplement.

1.15pm: 1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann is expecting something of an election year lolly-scramble today.

Unlike Bill English's often dour affairs, Dann said, "Mr Joyce will deliver his first budget at a time of strong forecast surpluses and sustained economic growth.

"This year alone, the surplus is nearly a $1 billion ahead of forecast. By 2021, the surplus is tipped to clear $8 billion.

"There is an expectation - partially fostered by John Key's talk about $3 billion tax cuts before he left office - that National has 'fiscal headroom' to deliver a decent financial boost to low to middle income families.

"Steven Joyce will be acutely aware of this expectation and will deliver a so-called "Families Package" in today's budget.

"Speculation says the package will be a combination of tax threshold changes, tweaks to Working For Families, and a boost to the accommodation supplement.

"If so, it won't come cheap; especially if it is to deliver a 'meaningful' boost in income of, say, $20-30 plus a week.