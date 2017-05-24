LIVE: Budget 2017 - Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget

Welcome to LIVE coverage of the 2017 Budget, the first delivered by new Finance Minister Steven Joyce.

1.15pm: 1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann is expecting something of an election year lolly-scramble today.

Unlike Bill English's often dour affairs, Dann said, "Mr Joyce will deliver his first budget at a time of strong forecast surpluses and sustained economic growth.

"This year alone, the surplus is nearly a $1 billion ahead of forecast. By 2021, the surplus is tipped to clear $8 billion.

"There is an expectation - partially fostered by John Key's talk about $3 billion tax cuts before he left office - that National has 'fiscal headroom' to deliver a decent financial boost to low to middle income families.

"Steven Joyce will be acutely aware of this expectation and will deliver a so-called "Families Package" in today's budget.

"Speculation says the package will be a combination of tax threshold changes, tweaks to Working For Families, and a boost to the accommodation supplement.

"If so, it won't come cheap; especially if it is to deliver a 'meaningful' boost in income of, say, $20-30 plus a week.