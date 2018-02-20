 

LIVE: Brunt of Cyclone Gita approaching, Air NZ anticipates major flight disruptions

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates and ex-tropical Cyclone Gita starts to batter New Zealand

Wind gusts of up to 150km/h are expected, and 1 NEWS meteorologist Daniel Corbett warns that people should not underestimate what is coming.
The lower North Island and upper South Island will be the worst affected areas.
As Cyclone Gita approaches New Zealand central New Zealand is bracing for heavy rain and high winds. Dozens of schools have already been closed on the West Coast and Nelson today.

Live update from earlier today can be viewed here.

11.05am

Timaru District Council has activated its emergency operations centre at a low level to monitor and respond to any issues arising from Cyclone Gita. 

11:04am

11:00am

Nelson City Council road closure update:

Manuka Street ford is closed
Hathaway Terrace Carpark is closed
Whakatū Carpark Gloucester Street may flood. Park at your own risk.
SH6 Rocks Road in Nelson remains open and is being monitored closely.

- All Nelson City Council parks and reserves with large trees will be closed from 12pm today due to the possible risk of tree fall in the high winds.

10:52am

The Department of Conservation is warning the risk of floods, landslides and falling branches on conservation areas is high, and it is advised people don't venture outdoors until their weather warnings are liftedy today - which can be viewed here.

10:48am

If you're flying in the South Island, or lower North Island, today keep up to date with the status of your flight - disruptions are expected.

10:46am

Kaikoura had received the most rainfall across the country today by 9am this morning - 39mm.

State Highway 1 north of Kaikoura remains closed due to the poor weather conditions, the NZTA says. Kaikoura is still accessible using Inland Route 70 and Lewis Pass can be used for Picton.

10.40am

10.30am

Kris says if the government needs to step in it will if needed.
Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi is urging people in areas affected by the weather to expect power outages and possibly road closure

He says the government will step in if needed.

To view live updates prior to 10:30am click here.

