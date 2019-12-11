LIVE: Body recovery effort may be attempted today after Whakaari/White Island eruption

Six people are now confirmed dead after a volcano eruption at Whakaari/White Island on Monday, with eight others missing and presumed dead on the island. We'll have the latest updates for you as they happen today.

Whakaari/White Island erupted at 2.11pm on Monday.

Six people are confirmed dead. Eight people are missing and presumed dead, with six bodies seen on the island.

47 people were on the island when it erupted. 30 are still in hospital and three have been discharged.

Rescue services have been unable to reach the island so far, due to risks of further eruptions.

Missing persons can be reported on the Red Cross's Family Links website

7.54am: Helicopter pilot James Tayler spoke to Breakfast this morning about being one of the first responders in Whakatāne.

People had "significant injuries" including burns and wounds from falling debris, as well as suffering from smoke inhalation, he says.

"Some people were pretty badly burnt early on."

Mr Tayler was one of the people who made the call to send their helicopter crews to help, and is supportive of retrieving the remaining bodies "if it's safe to do so".

"It's something the families really need for closure, to get the bodies, I think as soon as it's safe to do so people will be very keen to go and do that and help where they can."

He rejects comments calling the pilots "heroes", saying: "Not really, I'm just doing a job."

7.26am: The HMNZS Wellington remains offshore of White Island, while police's Deodar III vessel has also left from Tauranga this morning and is almost at the island.

A five-nautical mile exclusion zone remains in place around the island for all boaties.

7.14am: People still ski at Mt Ruapehu when it’s at the same warning level as White Island was, National leader Simon Bridges says.

The volcanic alert was raised several weeks ago to level two, and tours continued through that time.

On Breakfast this morning, Mr Bridges pointed out Mt Ruapehu - also an active volcano - still operates at the same warning level as well.

"We shouldn't be cavalier about it, we should be following what GNS says, but people do want to do these things and have been doing them for a hundred of years."

Yesterday White Island Tours chair Paul Quinn told Breakfast they work closely with GNS Science when it comes to the warning levels, and a level two warning remains business-as-usual for them. Two of its team are among those missing, presumed dead, on the island.

7.02am: The Ovation of the Seas cruise ship is leaving Tauranga now after staying to help authorities.

On Monday night, the captain made an announcement over the speakers that many people didn't return to the boat after the eruption.

It postponed its departure to help with authorities but has now taken off this morning.

It's heading to Wellington and Picton, and it was announced yesterday the planned cruise itinerary has been truncated.

A team from the cruise ship company remain on the site and at the hospitals to ensure people are supported.

Ovation of the Sea departs from Tauranga port.

6.53am: Post-mortems of the people who died will be carried out in Auckland today.

Dr Pete Watson, chief medical officer for Counties Manukau DHB, says of those injured, 27 have suffered surface burns to more than 30 percent of their body.

"This is really large in terms of the pressure it's putting on our units," he told 1 NEWS.

"It is possible not all of the patients will survive… We're doing all we can and we are confident in the expertise we have."

Burns units across the country are filled to capacity treating the injured.

6.36am: Authorities may attempt a recovery effort today, trying to retrieve the bodies from the island, 1 NEWS understands.

It's been too dangerous over the last few days for emergency services to head back to the island.

6.28am: In case you missed it - police announced they would launch a criminal investigation last night, before backtracking just hours later.

Deputy commissioner of operations John Tims announced the criminal investigation at a media conference yesterday.

Then later that evening, police said it was too early to confirm there would be a criminal probe.

Instead there will be an investigation on behalf of the coroner, carried out parallel to a WorkSafe New Zealand investigation.

6.16am: Cruise ship Ovation of the Seas is set to depart from Tauranga port at 6.45am.

Most of the people on the island were on a tour from the cruise ship at the time.

The ship delayed its departure by a day and will now take off without those injured passengers, continuing to Wellington and Picton.

5.29am: Six people are now confirmed dead after the eruption.

A person died from their injuries in Middlemore Hospital yesterday, police confirmed late last night.